Pirates blast Menahga with strong field goal night

Taylor Willis and Jordan Brownlow netted 16 points apiece while Luke Weniger chipped in with 12.

The Braves shot a cool 36 percent from the field. Kirby Hrdlicka led the Braves with 18 tallies while Damon Howard added 11.

The Pirates travel to Hawley Thursday for a non-conference tilt.

MENAHGA (37)

Damon Howard 11, Charles Steidler-Thompson 2, Alan Pietila 4, Kirby Hrdlicka 18, Canton Matson 2. Totals: 13/1 8-12 37

VERNDALE (62)

Taylor Willis 16, Luke Weniger 12, Mac Schluttner 5, Jordan Brownlow 16, Skylar Goddard 2, Nathan Sabinash 5, Andrew Barrett 4, Dan Deppa 2. Totals: 21/4 8-12 62

Menahga 19 18—37

Verndale 35 27—62

Verndale 66, Pillager 58

Jordan Brownlow pumped in 23 points and Mac Schluttner canned 17 Tuesday as the Pirates rallied to beat Pillager on the Huskies home court.

Down 30-27 at the half, the Pirates turned up their offensive play to win the second half scoring battle 38-28.

Ryan Foehrenbacher matched Brownlow's output by tacking up 23 points for the Huskies. Baeden Wangsness and Spencer Schaefer scored 15 and 10 points respectively.

VERNDALE (66)

Luke Weniger 5, Mac Schluttner 17, Jordan Brownlow 23, Nathan Sabinash 4, Dan Deppa 2, Taylor Willis 9, Tyler Willis 6.

PILLAGER (58)

Braeden Wangsness 15, Tanner Swenson 9, Spencer Schaefer 10, Joshua Doss 1, Ryan Foehrenbacher 23.

Verndale 27 38—66

Pillager 30 28—58