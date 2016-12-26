Search
    Bowling scores - Dec. 22 edition

    Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Samuelson Laney - 80.5

    Hunke's Transfer - 77.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 74

    Gene's Team - 71.5

    Sundby Trailer Sales - 63.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 63

    The Fun Team - 63

    Certified Auto Repair - 57.5

    Wadena Lanes - 57.0

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 42

    MN Valley Irrigation - 36.5

    Star Bank - 34

    High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2779

    High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 962

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Rick Price - 671

    Gene Captain - 646

    Scott Gaudette - 639

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 542

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 539

    Dawn Larson - 538

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Heltemes Electric 11 - 5

    Woodland Dental 10 - 6

    Wadena Asphalt 10 - 6

    City Dray 10 - 6

    Wadena VFW 9 - 7

    DJ's Powerhouse 9 - 7

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 8 - 8

    MN Valley Irrigation 5 - 11

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 12

    Wadena State Bank 4 - 12

    High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1758

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 658

    High Individual Series:

    Char Wulf - 626

    Brenda Holmes - 622

    Ruth Ramsay - 585

    High Individual Games:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 241

    Char Wulf - 226

    Brenda Holmes - 226

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 16 - 6

    Moench Body Shop 12 - 8

    Wadena State Bank 11 - 9

    Central MN Credit Union 11 - 9

    Lund Boats 11 - 9

    Lyle's Shoes 11 - 9

    Greimans 7 - 13

    Ghost 1 - 19

    High Team Series: Lyle's Shoes - 2407

    High Team Game: Lyle's Shoes - 841

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 641

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 547

    Lisa Rudolph - 546

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Ramsay - 246

    Kaitlin Dunrun - 202

    Dawn Wirth - 201

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Time Jewelry 20 - 4

    Bulldog Pro Shop 14 - 10

    1st National Bank 14 - 10

    Elks 13 - 11

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 12 - 12

    Ghost 12 - 12

    Pro Dairy 11 - 13

    Hometown Crafts 10 - 14

    Berzerkerz Molkky 9 - 15

    Whiskey Creek 5 - 19

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1899

    High Team Game: Time Jewelry - 709

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Sweere - 717

    Duane Asfeld - 675

    Scott Petersen - 667

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 266

    Don Krack - 258

    Ron Koskiniemi - 256

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 14 - 6

    Spectrum Marketing 14 - 6

    Ted & Gens 12 - 8

    Staples Vet Clinic 8.5 - 11.5

    Lefty's 6.5 - 13.5

    Ghost 5 - 15

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1721

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 625

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 600

    Tia Freitag - 559

    Marge Harrison - 552

    High Individual Games:

    Tia Freitag - 221

    Ruth Lugert - 220

    Marge Harrison - 201

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 264.5 - 155.5

    Napa 233 - 187

    MN Valley Irrigation 227.5 - 192.5

    Team Industries 223 - 197

    Ottertail Aggregate 222.5 - 197.5

    Brasel Construction 221.5 - 198.5

    Spare Me 207.5 - 212.5

    Wadena Lanes 204.5 - 215.5

    RK Plumbing 197.5 - 222.5

    Prairie Lakes Seed 182 - 238

    Certified Auto Repair 176 - 244

    Oakwood Supper Club 160.5 - 259.5

    High Individual Series:

    Gene Captain - 741

    Ricky Price - 720

    Terry Selander - 711

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 277

    Gene Captain - 268

    Mike Ramsay - 247

    Jake Hunter - 247

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Blue Ballers 31 - 21

    KLN 27 - 25

    Mike's Pro Shop 24 - 28

    Bluffton Hardware 22 - 30

    High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2375

    High Team Game: KLN - 887

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Dustin Tigges - 640

    Gordy Sharp - 597

    Jake Hunter - 571

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kristin Lintner - 541

    Sheri Tuttle - 519

    Sherye Clancy - 465

