Bowling scores - Dec. 22 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Samuelson Laney - 80.5
Hunke's Transfer - 77.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 74
Gene's Team - 71.5
Sundby Trailer Sales - 63.5
Central MN Credit Union - 63
The Fun Team - 63
Certified Auto Repair - 57.5
Wadena Lanes - 57.0
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 42
MN Valley Irrigation - 36.5
Star Bank - 34
High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2779
High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 962
High Individual Men's Series:
Rick Price - 671
Gene Captain - 646
Scott Gaudette - 639
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 542
Kaitlin Dunrud - 539
Dawn Larson - 538
Monday
Early Birds
Heltemes Electric 11 - 5
Woodland Dental 10 - 6
Wadena Asphalt 10 - 6
City Dray 10 - 6
Wadena VFW 9 - 7
DJ's Powerhouse 9 - 7
Keith Waln Heating & Air 8 - 8
MN Valley Irrigation 5 - 11
Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 12
Wadena State Bank 4 - 12
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1758
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 658
High Individual Series:
Char Wulf - 626
Brenda Holmes - 622
Ruth Ramsay - 585
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 241
Char Wulf - 226
Brenda Holmes - 226
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 16 - 6
Moench Body Shop 12 - 8
Wadena State Bank 11 - 9
Central MN Credit Union 11 - 9
Lund Boats 11 - 9
Lyle's Shoes 11 - 9
Greimans 7 - 13
Ghost 1 - 19
High Team Series: Lyle's Shoes - 2407
High Team Game: Lyle's Shoes - 841
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 641
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 547
Lisa Rudolph - 546
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 246
Kaitlin Dunrun - 202
Dawn Wirth - 201
Tuesday
Twilite
Time Jewelry 20 - 4
Bulldog Pro Shop 14 - 10
1st National Bank 14 - 10
Elks 13 - 11
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 12 - 12
Ghost 12 - 12
Pro Dairy 11 - 13
Hometown Crafts 10 - 14
Berzerkerz Molkky 9 - 15
Whiskey Creek 5 - 19
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1899
High Team Game: Time Jewelry - 709
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 717
Duane Asfeld - 675
Scott Petersen - 667
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 266
Don Krack - 258
Ron Koskiniemi - 256
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 14 - 6
Spectrum Marketing 14 - 6
Ted & Gens 12 - 8
Staples Vet Clinic 8.5 - 11.5
Lefty's 6.5 - 13.5
Ghost 5 - 15
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1721
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 625
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 600
Tia Freitag - 559
Marge Harrison - 552
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 221
Ruth Lugert - 220
Marge Harrison - 201
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 264.5 - 155.5
Napa 233 - 187
MN Valley Irrigation 227.5 - 192.5
Team Industries 223 - 197
Ottertail Aggregate 222.5 - 197.5
Brasel Construction 221.5 - 198.5
Spare Me 207.5 - 212.5
Wadena Lanes 204.5 - 215.5
RK Plumbing 197.5 - 222.5
Prairie Lakes Seed 182 - 238
Certified Auto Repair 176 - 244
Oakwood Supper Club 160.5 - 259.5
High Individual Series:
Gene Captain - 741
Ricky Price - 720
Terry Selander - 711
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 277
Gene Captain - 268
Mike Ramsay - 247
Jake Hunter - 247
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Blue Ballers 31 - 21
KLN 27 - 25
Mike's Pro Shop 24 - 28
Bluffton Hardware 22 - 30
High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2375
High Team Game: KLN - 887
High Individual Men's Series:
Dustin Tigges - 640
Gordy Sharp - 597
Jake Hunter - 571
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristin Lintner - 541
Sheri Tuttle - 519
Sherye Clancy - 465