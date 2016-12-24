Red-hot Braves trounce Pirates 69-48

The Braves shot a red-hot 57 percent from beyond the three-point arc making eight of 14 shots.

Megan Hendrickson joined Peterson in double figures with 10 points.

Shania and Morgan Glenz both tallied double figure points for the Pirates scoring 15 and 13 respectively. The Pirates shot 81 percent at the free throw stripe where they made 17 of their 21 attempts.

The loss dropped the Pirates to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the PRC.

MENAHGA (69)

Megan Hendrickson 10, Martha Peterson 5, Aimee Lake 7, Cierra Ahlf 9, Lindsay Hendrickson 5, Alyssa Peterson 33. Totals: 18/8 9-17 69

VERNDALE (48)

Morgan Glenz 13, Mardi Ehrmantraut 2, Haley Youngbauer 4, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 4, Danica Gilb 3, Jordan Carr 5, Shania Glenz 15. Totals: 14/1 17-21 48

Menahga 27 42—69

Verndale 21 27—48

Pillager 51, Verndale 48

Gabby Martin's 21 points carried Pillager past Verndale Thursday in a Park Region Conference tilt on Verndale's home court.

The victory boosted the Huskies to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the PRC. The Pirates dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in conference action.

Verndale's Shania Glenz led all scorers with 22 points.

PILLAGER (51)

Gabby Martin 21, Tricia Engholm 2, Kassie Gardner 3, Hailea Books 6, Bethany Gielow 13, Emma Litke 2, Vanessa Peterson 4. Totals: 16/1 16-25 51

VERNDALE (48)

Morgan Glenz 4, Haley Youngbauer 6, Alexys Thompson 6, Jordan Carr 10, Shania Glenz 22. Totals: 16/2 10-17 48

Verndale 19 29 - 48

Pillager 27 24 - 51

Verndale 49, PRB 44

Shania Glenz netted 21 points as the Pirates improved their record to 3-1.

Haley Youngbauer backed Glenz up with 12 points.

The Tigers got double figure scoring from Bailey Wynn, Alyssa Semmler and Gabby Rainwater. Wynn paced the group with 14 points while Semmler and Rainwater combined for 23.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS (44)

Bailey Wynn 14, Gabby Rainwater 10, Shelby Adkins 5, Alyssa Semmler 13, Emma Barchus 2. Totals: 15/1 13-21 44

VERNDALE (49)

Morgan Glenz 8, Haley Youngbauer 12, Alexys Thompson 5, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 1, Shania Glenz 21. Totals: 15/1 16-31 49

PRB 16 28 - 44

Verndale 20 29 - 49