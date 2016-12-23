Wolverines top Bears in PRC duel

The Panthers dominated the first half on their home court, outscoring the Wolverines 43-18. The Wolverines won the second half scoring battle 25-24.

WDC's Kennedy Gravelle flirted with a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Ashley Adams collected eight points and five steals.

The Wolverines, now 2-5 overall, will host Perham Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. tilt.

PARKERS PRAIRIE (67)

Kathryn Burquest 2, Rachel Martinson 4, Megan Benzinger 18, Megan Dreger 15, Veronica Schwartz 2, Hillary Moske 7, Faith Alberts 4, Hali Moske 9. Totals: 18/8 7-18 67

WADENA-DEER CREEK (43)

Ashley Adams 8, Casey Volkmann 3, Ellie Miron 7, Kennedy Gravelle 14, Rachel Schwartz 6, Katie Peterson 7. Totals: 15/3 4-7 43

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 25—43

Parkers Prairie 43 24—67

WDC 63, B-H 41

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines overcame a slow start to defeat Park Region Conference foe Bertha-Hewitt 63-41 Thursday at Bertha.

Casey Volkmann canned 16 points for the Wolverines while Rachel Schwartz scored 14 and Ashley Adams netted 11.

"We were weren't taking care of the ball or rebounding like we need to be," WDC head coach Tori Ehlert said. "We went into halftime with a seven point lead, 27-20. The second half we shot the ball much better, but still struggled taking care of the ball."

Ehlert praised the Bears for their effort.

"Bertha-Hewitt played extremely hard. They crashed the offensive boards and made it difficult for us to run our offense," Ehlert said.

Bertha-Hewitt's Allysa Kimber led all scorers with 20 points.

BERTHA-HEWITT (41)

Hailey Mousseau 4, Mikayla Hinzmann 2, Allysa Kimber 20, Madelline Becker 7, Erica VanDenheuvel 8.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (63)

Bel Snyder 9, Ashley Adams 11, Casey Volkmann 16, Kirsten Finn 2, Ellie Miron 3, Kennedy Gravelle 2, Rachel Schwartz 14, Mackenzie Carsten 4, Katie Peterson 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 37- 63

Bertha-Hewitt 20 21- 41

Hawley 51, WDC 47

The Nuggets used as 64 percent night at the free throw line to overcome the Wolverines Tuesday on the WDC court.

Marissa Thompson, a 6-3 junior center, led the Nuggets with 17 points. Nine players contributed to Hawley's scoring attack which featured a nine of 14 night from the free throw line.

"We played a great game all around," WDC head coach Tori Ehlert said. "We were shooting the ball well, played aggressive defense and played as a team. It was a good matchup with Hawley, but they were able to connect at the line when they needed and did just a little more to get the win."

Casey Volkmann paced the Wolverines with 15 points. Katie Peterson came up with eight. Emily Miron and Kennedy Gravelle combined for 14. The Wolverines shot a solid 42 percent from the floor and made all five of their free throw shots.

Gravelle was WDC's top rebounder with seven boards. Ashley Adams collected four steals.

The non-conference loss dropped the Wolverines to 1-4.

HAWLEY (51)

Shayanne Mattfeld 9, Nicole Bentley 1, Katie Boucher 2, Emily Tjaden 1, Marissa Thompson 17, Grace Grani 6, Paige Thompson 9, Abigail Rux 2, Tavia Lawson 4. Totals: 12/3 9-14 51

WADENA-DEER CREEK (47)

Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 15, Ellie Miron 7, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Rachel Schwartz 6, Katie Peterson 8. Totals: 14/3 5-5 47

Hawley 22 29 - 51

WDC 18 29 - 47