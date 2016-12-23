Mittag, Wolverines post first PRC cage win

"I thought we played good team basketball," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said after the 79-70 victory. "We moved the ball around a lot better and were able to get our post players more touches. It had been something we had stressed in practice, so it was good to see it translate into a game.

The visiting Wolverines were able to open a 43-30 edge by halftime and hold off the Hornets in the second half despite a 40-point effort by the winless team.

Noah Ross and Bereket Loer racked up 16 and 11 points respectively. The Wolverines shot 47.5 percent from the field in running up their largest point total of the season.

Adam Lange was Henning's top gunner with 15 points. Bryce Rach and Jacob Quam both canned a dozen points.

The Wolverines improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

A Thursday night trip to Park Rapids will wrap up WDC's pre-Christmas break schedule.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (79)

Bereket Loer 11, Jonathan Pantages 6, Matt Goeden 4, Thomas Quincer 5, Lucas Doyle 6, Noah Ross 16, Ryan Anderson 6, Dacotah Mittag 23, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. Totals: 23/6 15-33 79

HENNING (70)

Parker Fraki 2, Blake Wallevand 8, Sam Fisher 13, Bryce Rach 12, Dylan Trana 6, Jon Eckhoff 2, Adam Lange 15, Jacob Quam 12. Totals: 16/8 14-23 70

Wadena-Deer Creek 43 36—79

Henning 30 40—70

Bertha-Hewitt 77, WDC 60

A second straight subpar defensive effort proved costly to the Wolverines Tuesday as they suffered their first Park Region Conference loss to the Bears.

The Wolverines were outscored in both halves of the game as four Bertha-Hewitt cagers contributed double figure scoring. Luke Follmer was high point man for the Bears with 20. Austin Mattson, Jackson Fore and Brett Jansen tallied 13, 12 and 10 points respectively. The Bears shot an excellent 86 percent from the free throw line hitting on 21 of 33 attempts.

"We got out rebounded and that led to a lot of second chance points for Bertha," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "We need to sharpen up on the glass or we are going to struggle holding teams under 60."

The Wolverines are 1-2 on the season but have failed to hold any of their first three opponents to less than 60 points.

The Wolverines leaned heavily on the three-point shot but canned only five of the 23 they attempted. Dacotah Mittag had a strong scoring night with a game-high 22 points. Noah Ross netted 15. Bereket Loer chipped in with nine.

"I thought offensively we started to freelance a little bit on offense and got away from what we wanted to do," Tumberg said.

BERTHA-HEWITT (77)

Austin Mattson 13, William Harren 6, Luke Follmer 20, Adam Bauch 4, Charles Bakken 4, Jerry Lamb 8, Brett Jansen 10, Jackson Fore 12. 25/2 21-33 77

WADENA-DEER CREEK (60)

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 5, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 2, Lucas Doyle 3, Noah Ross 15, Ryan Anderson 2, Dacotah Mittag 22. 13/5 19-25 60

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 29—60

Bertha-Hewitt 37 40—77