Kern captures 106 title at Big Bear

Kern was joined by teammates Holt Truax, Ethan Kimber and Craig Orlando in reaching for medals. Truax placed fourth at 182 by falling to Hutchinson's Josh Filk 6-2 in the third place match. Kimber claimed third at 195 with a 7-3 decision over Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Hunter Wilcowski. Orlando took third at 285 by pinned Kyle Serich of Staples-Motley at the 5:36 mark.

The Raiders took fifth in the 39-team tournament with 139.5 points. Hutchinson claimed first place with 209.5.

Big Bear Tournament

Team

Hutchinson 209.5, Thief River Falls 161.5, Staples-Motley 142.5, West Central Area 141.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 139.5, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 134, Park Rapids 125, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 112.5, Mounds View 112, Hibbing 111, Barnesville 107, Detroit Lakes 101, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 96.5, Deer River 83.5, Fosston-Bagley 80, United North Central 79.5, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76.5, St. Cloud Apollo 75, Osakis 72, Roseau 72, Bemidji 70, Mora 66.5, Sauk Centre-Melrose 63, Aitkin 61.5, Andover 54.5, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 54, Crookston 38, MAHACA 34, Wadena- Deer Creek 32.5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 27, Crosby-Ironton 25, United Clay-Becker 25, Nash-Kee- Greenway 24, Virginia 23, Fertile-Beltrami 17, Fergus Falls 12, Spectrum 7, Red Lake County Central 6, Mahnomen-Waubun 5

Individual

106

Championship

Quin Kern (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) dec. Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 5-2

Third

Lazaro Garcia (Sauk Centre-Melrose) dec. Isaac Tellers (United North Central) 7-6

113

Championship

Spencer Miller (Staples-Motley) dec. Ryan Nosbush (Mora) 4-2

Third

Canon Swanson (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) dec. Ashton Clark (Park Rapids) 3-2

120

Championship

Jace Geving (Deer River) pinned Nick Dunagan (Mounds View) 2:59

Third

Drake Swanson (West Central Area) dec. Jack Fuchs (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-5

126

Championship

Jake Nohre (West Central Area) dec. Jamaal Baird (Deer River) 8-5

Third

Cade Lundeen (Thief River Falls) dec. Tyler Bents (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2

132

Championship

Brock Luthens (Hutchinson) dec. Eric Lisson (Staples-Motley) 6-3

Third

Gage Zieske (Osakis) dec. Matthew Pollock (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 4-3

138

Championship

Morgan Fuenffinger (Hibbing) tech. fall Colton Weiland (Crookston) 5:05

Third

Nolan Booge (Park Rapids) pinned Owen Novacek (Badger-Greenbush-Middle River) 3:31

145

Championship

AJ Bethea (Hibbing) dec. Cody Andersen (Hutchinson) 9-6

Third

Brady Tweeton (Barnesville) dec. Kaden Spindler (West Central Area) 2-1

152

Championship

Josh Bernier (Thief River Falls) dec. Adam Jaeger (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 7-6

Third

Ian Frenzel (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) dec. Jack Graham (Mounds View) 8-3

160

Championship

Colton Waldvogel (Osakis) dec. Brett Kirchner (St. Cloud Apollo) 6-5

Third

Tyler Onstad (West Central Area) dec. Toby Hintzman (United North Central) 8-5

170

Championship

Blake Skogstad (Roseau) major dec. Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) 14-6

Third

Aidan Schiltz (St. Cloud Apollo) dec. Kenny Hesse (Aitkin) 2-1

182

Championship

Alex Erpelding (Staples-Motley) dec. Justin Dravis (Park Rapids) 8-5

Third

Josh Filk (Hutchinson) dec. Holt Truax (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) 6-2

195

Championship

Tyler Stenzel (Hutchinson) pinned Jake Ubert (Fosston-Bagley) 1:25

Third

Ethan Kimber (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) dec. Hunter Wilcowski (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) 7-3

220

Championship

Chandler Kurth (Hutchinson) dec. Devante Jelle (Hibbing) 6-2

Third

Kieran Johnson (Barnesville) dec. Sam Wamre (United Clay-Becker) 6-1

285

Championship

Bradey Berg (Barnesville) dec. Chase Johnson (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) 4-3

Third

Craig Orlando (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) pinned Kyle Serich (Staples-Motley) 5:36

Raiders take second in UNC Invitational

Holt Truax, Ethan Kimber and Craig Orlando were double winners Thursday as the Raiders warmed up for the Big Bear Tournament by capturing runner-up honors in the United North Central Triangular at Menahga.

The Raiders rallled to shade United North Central 43-42 win victories in four of the last five weight classes. Orlando's pinned of Jared Siebert at 285 gave BHVPP the points needed to nip the Warriors.

Triangular champion Otter Tail Central won the first nine weights ene route to a 46-24 win over the Raiders. The Bulldogs notched a 56-18 victory over UNC for the triangular win.

BHVPP 43, United North Central 42

106 - Brock Peterson (BHVPP) pinned Tucker Holmer (UNC) :56

113 - Quin Kern (BHVPP) pinned Ethan Trout (UNC) 2:26

120 - Isaac Tellers (UNC) pinned James Grant (BHVPP) :53

126 - Justin Maddox (BHVPP) pinned Eion Ness (UNC) 1:26

132 - Ben Johnson (UNC) pinned Chase Graba (BHVPP) 1:00

138 - Austin Bacon (UNC) pinned Zach Olson (BHVPP) 1:28

145 - Bridger Bettin (UNC) pinned Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) 1:50

152 - Cade LaCoe (UNC) pinned Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 5:34

160 - Toby Hintzman (UNC) pinned Alex Erlandson (BHVPP) :43

170 - Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Mason Bradley (UNC) 1:00

182 - Truax, Holt (BHVPP) pinned Gator Bettin (UNC) 6:15

195 - Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) won by forfeit

220 - Brock Kako (UNC) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 2:50

285 - Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned Jared Siebert (UNC) 2:53

Otter Tail Central 46, BHVPP 24

103 - Laredo Bugbee (OTC) dec. Brock Peterson (BHVPP) 5-0

113 - Ben Naddy (OTC) pinned Jason Koehn (BHVPP) 1:55

120 - Marc Hendricks (OTC) dec. Quin Kern (BHVPP) 7-6

126 - Nate Hart (OTC) major dec. Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) 15-7

132 - Max Naddy (OTC) pinned Chase Graba (BHVPP) 1:14

138 - Zane Swanson (OTC) pinned Zach Olson (BHVPP) 1:58

145 - Hunter Doll (OTC) dec. Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) 4-3

152 - James Holen (OTC) dec. Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 9-7

160 - Nolan Hart (OTC) pinned Alex Erlandson (BHVPP) 2:35

170 - Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Jace Leabo (OTC) 1:27

182 - Holt Truax (BHVPP) pinned Wyatt Thorson (OTC) 3:12

195 - Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned Jacob Thompson (OTC) 1:35

220 - Ray Lopez-Martin (OTC) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 1:51

285 - Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned R.J. Ehlert (OTC) 1:21