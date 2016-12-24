Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Kern captures 106 title at Big Bear

    By bhansel Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale's Quin Kern decisioned Hutchinson's Tristian Lang 5-2 Saturday for top honors in the 106-pound bracket at the Big Bear Tournament.

    Kern was joined by teammates Holt Truax, Ethan Kimber and Craig Orlando in reaching for medals. Truax placed fourth at 182 by falling to Hutchinson's Josh Filk 6-2 in the third place match. Kimber claimed third at 195 with a 7-3 decision over Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Hunter Wilcowski. Orlando took third at 285 by pinned Kyle Serich of Staples-Motley at the 5:36 mark.

    The Raiders took fifth in the 39-team tournament with 139.5 points. Hutchinson claimed first place with 209.5.

    Big Bear Tournament

    Team

    Hutchinson 209.5, Thief River Falls 161.5, Staples-Motley 142.5, West Central Area 141.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 139.5, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 134, Park Rapids 125, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 112.5, Mounds View 112, Hibbing 111, Barnesville 107, Detroit Lakes 101, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 96.5, Deer River 83.5, Fosston-Bagley 80, United North Central 79.5, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76.5, St. Cloud Apollo 75, Osakis 72, Roseau 72, Bemidji 70, Mora 66.5, Sauk Centre-Melrose 63, Aitkin 61.5, Andover 54.5, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 54, Crookston 38, MAHACA 34, Wadena- Deer Creek 32.5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 27, Crosby-Ironton 25, United Clay-Becker 25, Nash-Kee- Greenway 24, Virginia 23, Fertile-Beltrami 17, Fergus Falls 12, Spectrum 7, Red Lake County Central 6, Mahnomen-Waubun 5

    Individual

    106

    Championship

    Quin Kern (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) dec. Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) 5-2

    Third

    Lazaro Garcia (Sauk Centre-Melrose) dec. Isaac Tellers (United North Central) 7-6

    113

    Championship

    Spencer Miller (Staples-Motley) dec. Ryan Nosbush (Mora) 4-2

    Third

    Canon Swanson (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) dec. Ashton Clark (Park Rapids) 3-2

    120

    Championship

    Jace Geving (Deer River) pinned Nick Dunagan (Mounds View) 2:59

    Third

    Drake Swanson (West Central Area) dec. Jack Fuchs (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-5

    126

    Championship

    Jake Nohre (West Central Area) dec. Jamaal Baird (Deer River) 8-5

    Third

    Cade Lundeen (Thief River Falls) dec. Tyler Bents (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2

    132

    Championship

    Brock Luthens (Hutchinson) dec. Eric Lisson (Staples-Motley) 6-3

    Third

    Gage Zieske (Osakis) dec. Matthew Pollock (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 4-3

    138

    Championship

    Morgan Fuenffinger (Hibbing) tech. fall Colton Weiland (Crookston) 5:05

    Third

    Nolan Booge (Park Rapids) pinned Owen Novacek (Badger-Greenbush-Middle River) 3:31

    145

    Championship

    AJ Bethea (Hibbing) dec. Cody Andersen (Hutchinson) 9-6

    Third

    Brady Tweeton (Barnesville) dec. Kaden Spindler (West Central Area) 2-1

    152

    Championship

    Josh Bernier (Thief River Falls) dec. Adam Jaeger (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 7-6

    Third

    Ian Frenzel (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) dec. Jack Graham (Mounds View) 8-3

    160

    Championship

    Colton Waldvogel (Osakis) dec. Brett Kirchner (St. Cloud Apollo) 6-5

    Third

    Tyler Onstad (West Central Area) dec. Toby Hintzman (United North Central) 8-5

    170

    Championship

    Blake Skogstad (Roseau) major dec. Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) 14-6

    Third

    Aidan Schiltz (St. Cloud Apollo) dec. Kenny Hesse (Aitkin) 2-1

    182

    Championship

    Alex Erpelding (Staples-Motley) dec. Justin Dravis (Park Rapids) 8-5

    Third

    Josh Filk (Hutchinson) dec. Holt Truax (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) 6-2

    195

    Championship

    Tyler Stenzel (Hutchinson) pinned Jake Ubert (Fosston-Bagley) 1:25

    Third

    Ethan Kimber (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) dec. Hunter Wilcowski (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) 7-3

    220

    Championship

    Chandler Kurth (Hutchinson) dec. Devante Jelle (Hibbing) 6-2

    Third

    Kieran Johnson (Barnesville) dec. Sam Wamre (United Clay-Becker) 6-1

    285

    Championship

    Bradey Berg (Barnesville) dec. Chase Johnson (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena) 4-3

    Third

    Craig Orlando (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) pinned Kyle Serich (Staples-Motley) 5:36

    Raiders take second in UNC Invitational

    Holt Truax, Ethan Kimber and Craig Orlando were double winners Thursday as the Raiders warmed up for the Big Bear Tournament by capturing runner-up honors in the United North Central Triangular at Menahga.

    The Raiders rallled to shade United North Central 43-42 win victories in four of the last five weight classes. Orlando's pinned of Jared Siebert at 285 gave BHVPP the points needed to nip the Warriors.

    Triangular champion Otter Tail Central won the first nine weights ene route to a 46-24 win over the Raiders. The Bulldogs notched a 56-18 victory over UNC for the triangular win.

    BHVPP 43, United North Central 42

    106 - Brock Peterson (BHVPP) pinned Tucker Holmer (UNC) :56

    113 - Quin Kern (BHVPP) pinned Ethan Trout (UNC) 2:26

    120 - Isaac Tellers (UNC) pinned James Grant (BHVPP) :53

    126 - Justin Maddox (BHVPP) pinned Eion Ness (UNC) 1:26

    132 - Ben Johnson (UNC) pinned Chase Graba (BHVPP) 1:00

    138 - Austin Bacon (UNC) pinned Zach Olson (BHVPP) 1:28

    145 - Bridger Bettin (UNC) pinned Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) 1:50

    152 - Cade LaCoe (UNC) pinned Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 5:34

    160 - Toby Hintzman (UNC) pinned Alex Erlandson (BHVPP) :43

    170 - Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Mason Bradley (UNC) 1:00

    182 - Truax, Holt (BHVPP) pinned Gator Bettin (UNC) 6:15

    195 - Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) won by forfeit

    220 - Brock Kako (UNC) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 2:50

    285 - Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned Jared Siebert (UNC) 2:53

    Otter Tail Central 46, BHVPP 24

    103 - Laredo Bugbee (OTC) dec. Brock Peterson (BHVPP) 5-0

    113 - Ben Naddy (OTC) pinned Jason Koehn (BHVPP) 1:55

    120 - Marc Hendricks (OTC) dec. Quin Kern (BHVPP) 7-6

    126 - Nate Hart (OTC) major dec. Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) 15-7

    132 - Max Naddy (OTC) pinned Chase Graba (BHVPP) 1:14

    138 - Zane Swanson (OTC) pinned Zach Olson (BHVPP) 1:58

    145 - Hunter Doll (OTC) dec. Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) 4-3

    152 - James Holen (OTC) dec. Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 9-7

    160 - Nolan Hart (OTC) pinned Alex Erlandson (BHVPP) 2:35

    170 - Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Jace Leabo (OTC) 1:27

    182 - Holt Truax (BHVPP) pinned Wyatt Thorson (OTC) 3:12

    195 - Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned Jacob Thompson (OTC) 1:35

    220 - Ray Lopez-Martin (OTC) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 1:51

    285 - Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned R.J. Ehlert (OTC) 1:21

    Explore related topics:sportsBhvpp wrestling
    Advertisement
    randomness