Area boxers make up Central Minnesota club

Cody McManigle and Jeremy Umland have their boxers fighting under the Central Minnesota Boxing banner.

The two men have taken their boxers to cards in Hibbing, Duluth, the Twin Cities, Fargo and to communities in both North and South Dakota. Their next trip is set for Jan. 14-15 when they will travel to Hibbing.

Bob Tubandt, who managed the Wadena Boxing Club for roughly 50 years, has taken a backseat in club activities on his doctor's advice. Tubandt is still involved in boxing but the coaching is jointly handled by McManigle and Umland.

The Central Minnesota boxers instituted a new year-around program after the 2015 boxing season ended. They train in a building off Highway 10 in Wadena. The stepped-up training schedule has attracted boxers from Wadena, Perham, Parkers Prairie, Park Rapids, Nevis, Brainerd and Staples. The summer boxing program proved very popular according to McManigle with 25 boxers taking part.

The local National Guard Armory will not be the home of future fight cards in Wadena because using the facility is no longer "cost effective" according to McManigle. The Central Minnesota team is planning to stage a card in late January or early February at the Wadena VFW Club.