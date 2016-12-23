Blue Devils crush winless Storm 9-1

Hopp came up with a natural hat trick as she led a first period blitz of the winless Storm. Her first goal was scored only 33 seconds into the game on a feed from Kenzie Christianson. Hopp added an unassisted goal at 11:36 and scored her third goal at 14:46 with an assist from Mikayla Olson.

Abby and Ally Ecker scored the next four goals for the Blue Devils while Nicole Berens answered with a solo goal for Morris/Benson.

Gabby and Mikayla Olson iced the game's final goals. The two players also collected a pair of assists.

"I told the girls before the game that I wasn't interested in who scored goals, but rather the playmaker that set up the goals. I believe this struck a chord, as we shared the puck to a much higher level than we have for weeks," Prairie Centre head coach Bob Bergman said. "I can only hope that they start believing in themselves a bit more going forward. Our top two lines were running on all cylinders for most of the game, and I thought our third line had some nice shifts as well."

The victory boosted the Blue Devils' record to 4-4-1.

The Blue Devils will play in the Schwan Cup Holiday Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Super Rink in Blaine.

Morris-Benson 0 1 0—1

Prairie Centre 3 1 5—9

First Period

PC: Kylee Hopp (Kenzie Christianson) :33

PC: Hopp (unassisted) 11:36

PC-Hopp (Mikayla Olson) 14:46

Second Period

PC: Abby Ecker (McKayla Woods, Hopp) :38

MB: Nicole Berens (Hallie Watzke, Libby Pendill) 13:40

Third Period

PC: Ally Ecker (unassisted) 3:18

PC: Abby Ecker (unassisted) 4:18

PC: Abby Ecker (Gabby Olson, Kayla Sayovitz) 7:11

PC: G. Olson (M. Olson) 14:21

PC: M. Olson (G. Olson) 15:01

Saves

Mackenzie Och (PC); Abbey Hoffman (MB)

Northern Lakes 2, Prairie Centre 0

Chaia Tulenchik stopped 24 shots Tuesday night as the Lightning blanked the Blue Devils in a Mid-State Conference game at Breezy Point.

Hayden Boelter and Lou Koslowski gave Tulenchik all the scoring she needed with second and third period goals against Prairie Centre's Mackenzie Och, who stopped 17 shots.

Prairie Centre 0 0 0 - 0

Northern Lakes 0 1 1 - 2

First Period

No scoring

Second Period

Hayden Boelter (Sam Gutzman, Michala Stangle) 8:47

Third Period

Lou Koslowski (Catie Gutzman) 14:30

Saves

Laura Mortenson (PC) 17; Chaia Tulenchik (NL) 24