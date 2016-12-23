Wilson's overtime goal lift Eagles over Wolverines

Preston Warren was credited with two assists for the Wolverines while Max Phillips and Bryce Cooper picked up one each. Chase Schmitz collected two assists for the Eagles.

Red Lake Falls 1 1 1 1 - 4

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 1 1 0 - 3

First Period

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 14:47

RLF: Calin Lacina (Judd Wilson) 16:38

Second Period

WDC: Dykhoff (Max Phillips) :59

RLF: Josh Casavan (Brandon Kipping, Chase Schmitz) 14:20

Third Period

WDC: Dykhoff (Warren, Bryce Cooper) :52

RLF: Wilson (Josh Casavan, Schmitz) 16:35

Overtime

RLF: Wilson (Lacina, Dalton Mugaas) 4:14

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 31, Brenden Larson (RLF) 19

WDC 5, Park Rapids 3

Jake Dykhoff hit paydirt twice Thursday as the Wolverines broke a streak of 18 straight Park Rapids wins in the Highway 71 Trophy battle.

After seeing the Panthers grab a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Shea Alton and Jarrett Johnston, Dykhoff put the Wolverines on the scoreboard with help from Rylan Olson and Max Phillips only 54 seconds into the second period.

Caleb Stradlie quickly boosted the Panthers back into a two-goal lead but Dykhoff's goal had started a scoring avalanche. Preston Warren iced a shorthanded goal at 11:48. Andrew Sundby followed at 13:26 to tie the game at 3-all. Dykhoff took a feed from Phillips at 14:19 to give the Wolverines a 4-3 lead. WDC's Bryce Cooper scored an empty-netter at the 16:06 mark to end the scoring.

Noah Stevens kicked out 24 shots to earn the net victory. Austin Jerger blocked 13 shots.

The last WDC win against Park Rapids came Jan. 11, 2007 when the Wolverines beat the Panthers 5-2 behind a hat trick by Jascha Pettit.

Park Rapids 2 1 0—3

Wadena-DC 0 4 1—5

First Period

PR: Shea Alton (Caleb Strandlie) 7:29

PR: Jarrett Johnson (Zach Severtson) 8:35

Second Period

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Rylan Olson, Max Phillips) :54

PR: Strandlie (unassisted) 1:18

WDC: Preston Warren (unassisted) 11:48 SH

WDC: Andrew Sundby (unassisted) 13:26

WDC: Dykhoff (Phillips) 14:19

Third Period

WDC: Bryce Cooper (unassisted) 16:06 EN

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 24; Austin Jerger (PR) 13

Northern Lakes 10, WDC 2

The Northern Lakes Lightning hit Wadena-Deer Creek with a 10-goal blitz Tuesday night in a Mid-State Conference hockey game at the Community Ice Arena.

Brett Reed iced a pair of goals for the Lightning en route to a four-point game in the 10-2 decision. Maverick Engstrom chalked up two goals and one assist. Garrett Westlund scored a pair of goals.

The Wolverines found themselves trailing 5-0 after one period and were down 6-1 in the second period before Ryan Olson found the net at the 8:15 mark with an assist from Jackson Becker.

Bryce Cooper scored the final goal for the Wolverines at the 3:15 mark of the third period on a power play.

WDC goalie Noah Stevens kicked out 28 shots. Matt Stangel stopped 18 shots for Northern Lakes.

The victory lifted the Lightning to 3-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-State. The Wolverines fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Northern Lakes 5 3 2 - 10

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 1 1 - 2

First Period

NL: Drew Elfering (Brett Reed) 0:26

NL: Reed (Brendan Knox) 2:50

NL: Maverick Engstrom (Reed) 3:58 PP

NL: Shane Donavon (Engstrom) 10:49 PP

NL: Garrett Westlund (Elfering) 14:20

Second Period

NL: Westlund (Aaron Cable) :18

WDC: Ryan Olson (Jackson Becker) 8:15

NL: Reed (Westlund, Lucas Cartie) 12:34

NL: Engstrom (unassisted) 14:38

Third Period

WDC: Bryce Cooper (unassisted) 3:15 PP

NL: Josh Maucieri (unassisted) 15:00

NL: Casey Couture (Cable) 16:47

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 28; Matt Stangel (NL) 18