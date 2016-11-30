Blue Devils streak past Packers 7-1

The Blue Devils exploded for four goals in the opening period as Christianson iced a pair of goals while Abby Ecker and Gabby Olson each found the net once.

"We have been working hard on generating offense the past week and we demonstrated that on the ice," Prairie Centre head coach Bob Bergmann said.

The Packers were not able to score until the 16:55 mark of the third period when Jordan McCormack took a feed from Myia Hoium to break up the shutout.

"(Goalie) Mackenzie Och had another very solid game in the net and our senior leadership group took control of the game early," Bergmann said.

The Blue Devils kept piling up goals in the second period as Mikayla Olson joined Hopp in boosting Prairie Centre's lead to 6-0.

Hopp was set up for Prairie Centre's final goal at 6:55 in the third quarter.

Scoring assists for the Blue Devils were Hopp, Mikayla Olson and Mikayla Woods.

The second round of the four-team Willmar tournament will be made up Jan. 30.

The Blue Devils, who are now 1-1, host River Lakes Thursday and Marshall Friday in 7 p.m. games at Expo Arena in Long Prairie.

Prairie Centre 4 2 1 - 7

Austin 0 0 1 - 1 First Period

PC: Abby Ecker (unassisted) 3:01

PC: Kenzie Christianson (unassisted) 12:54

PC-Gabby Olson (Ecker) 13:07

PC-Christianson (Kylee Hopp, Mikayla Woods) 15:55

Second Period

PC: Mikayla Olson (unassisted) 4:15

PC: Hopp (unassisted) 14:42

Third Period

PC: Hopp (M. Olson) 6:55

A: Jordan McCormack (Myia Hoium) 16:55

Saves

Mackenzie Och (PC) 13; Faith Sayles (A) 17