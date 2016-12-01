Wheeler, Dykhoff named to All-Section 6AA squad
Wadena-Deer Creek football players Tyler Wheeler and Jake Dykhoff have been named to the All-Section 6AA Football Team.
Wheeler, a senior, split his time between the offensive line and linebacker. Dykhoff, a junior, quarterbacked the Wolverines and also played safety.
Dykhoff was also named the All-Midwest District Quarterback of the Year. He connected of 105 of 239 pass attempts for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 102 times for 363 yards and four touchdowns.