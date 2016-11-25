Icebreakers edge Blue Devils with overtime goal

Both teams scored in the first period with Cornelius finding the net at the 3:55 mark on assists from Gabbie Rud and Anna Carlson.

Abby Ecker's unassisted goal at the six-minute mark tied the game.

The Blue Devils grabbed a 2-1 lead at 3:27 in the second period as Ally Ecker scored off a feed from Gabby Olson. The Icebreakers knotted the game a 2-all at 3:40 as Taylor Mathiason set up Brooke Arvidson for a St. Cloud goal.

MacKenzie Och kicked out 42 shots for Prairie Centre. Emily Musielewicz blocked 18 Prairie Centre shots.

"Most of the credit goes to the Icebreakers as they out-skated and out-shot us in this game. This was our first game of the season and some of the rust showed up," Prairie Centre head coach Bob Bergman said. "We have been working on creating more offense and we showed signs of that for parts of the game. Our goaltender played an outstanding game and should be given most of the credit for keeping us in the game."

The Blue Devils have a road date Friday with the Willmar Cardinals.

Prairie Centre 1 1 0 0—2

St. Cloud 1 1 0 1—3

First period

SC: Allie Cornelius (Gabbie Rud, Anna Carlson) 3:55

PC: Abby Ecker (unassisted) 6:00

Second period

PC: Ally Ecker (Gabby Olson) 3:27

SC: Brooke Arvidson (Taylor Mathiason) 3:40

Third period

No scoring

Overtime

SC: Cornelius (Jordann Swingle) 7:15

Saves: MacKenzie Och (PC) 42; Emily Musielewicz (SC) 18