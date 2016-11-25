NFL designed to keep fans believing

With the last days of November coming up the NFL needs 12 playoff quality teams for the post-season. The Vikings are sitting on the bubble. If they find a way to score enough to keep their defense off the field they might be one of those teams.

If you have been watching the NFL standings you might be wondering who those playoff teams are going to be? There will be some pretty complicated formulas for determining those playoff teams on the way. Last week, 16 of the league's teams were sporting losing records, five were one game over .500 and one was right at .500. The NFL is designed to keep everyone's hopes up right to the end.

With 10 games of the season already in the books last week, the best records in football belonged to New England, Kansas City, Houston, Baltimore, Oakland and Denver in the AFC and Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Detroit, New York and Washington in the NFC.

It is crazy how quickly the fortunes of NFL football teams and players can change. Look at the Vikings if you find that hard to believe. It cuts both ways. A team can come apart or it turn into a powerhouse in little or no time. Take the Dallas Cowboys. Even with veteran quarterback Tony Romo on the ropes they have had a great season. The Cowboys sported the best record in football after beating Pittsburgh Nov. 13. Last year they were a miserable 4-12. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are being given most of the credit but the real stars might be on offensive line.

Three years ago the San Francisco's 49ers, the most hapless team in the NFC this season, played for the world championship with a sensational, young quarterback named Colin Kaepernick at the helm.

Two years ago the Green Bay Packers had Seattle on the ropes in the NFC Championship game. So far this year the Packers have done nothing but flirt with a .500 record - despite having many of the same players they did when they took a shot at the Super Bowl.

With the Vikings and the Packers bumbling away chances to win games, the Detroit Lions are suddenly a playoff contender from the NFC North. This was not supposed to happen. The Lions had a wretched 3-7 record at this time last year and no one picked them to win the division or even make the playoffs in 2016.

Give the Lions and some of those other NFC also-rans from 2015 credit. The Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Washington Redskins have shook off the troubles they had last year and they are in the hunt.

Four of the AFC's playoff teams from a year ago are still there - New England, Kansas City, Houston and Denver. The two newcomers are Baltimore and Oakland. The Ravens won the 2013 Super Bowl (with former Viking center Matt Birk aboard)and have been in and out of the playoff picture. The Raiders have not played a postseason game for 13 years. They are finding success behind a quarterback the Vikes should have drafted - Derek Carr.

You think the Vikings are falling apart? What about the Carolina Panthers? Cam Newton had a hand in scoring 50 touchdowns last year as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. They were favored to walk away from Denver in that game. Ten months later, even with wideout Kelvin Benjamin back in the fold, they cannot get back on track.

How about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals? Both AFC teams reached the playoffs last year and both were considered contenders for the AFC Central when the season started. The Steelers have two of the best scoring weapons in football with running back Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown yet they been losing a lot more than winning since Bell returned to take DeAngelo Williams' job away. The Bengals let two of their receivers go and they have had reason to regret it. Marvin Jones, a forgotten man in Cincy despite catching 10 TD passes three years ago, has helped Detroit and Mohamed Sanu has contributed to Atlanta's success.

A tip for the fans who bleed purple - it is a mistake to believe the entire NFL season revolves around one team. Like moons, planets and stars they all have some influence on that abstraction called the NFL season.