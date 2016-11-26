Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling - Nov. 24 Edition

    By none Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 22

    Hunkes Transfer - 20

    Samuelson Laney - 19

    The Fun Team - 19

    Central MN Credit Union - 18

    Wadena Lanes - 17

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 7

    MN Valley Irrigation - 6

    Certified Auto Repair - 5

    Star Bank - 5

    Final Touch - 4

    Gene's Team - 2

    High Team Series: Samuelson Laney - 2647

    High Team Game: Samuelson Laney - 944

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Rick Price - 692 (278)

    Scott Ament - 667

    Joey Price - 611

    High Individual Women's Series:

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 599

    Anna Almer - 563

    Ruth Lugert - 542

    Monday

    Early Birds

    DJ's Powerhouse 27.5 - 12.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 25 - 15

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 23 - 17

    Wadena Asphalt 22 - 18

    MN Valley Irrigation 21 - 19

    Wadena VFW 20 - 20

    Woodland Dental 17 - 23

    City Dray 16.5 - 23.5

    Heltemes Electric 15 - 25

    Wadena State Bank 13 - 27

    High Team Series: DJ Powerhouse - 1745

    High Team Game: DJ Powerhouse - 617

    High Individual Series:

    Brenda Holmes - 618

    Ruth Ramsay - 502

    Ruth Lugert - 497

    High Individual Games:

    Brenda Holmes - 236

    Ruth Ramsay - 180

    Ruth Lugert - 179

    Ten Pin Keglers

    Wadena State Bank 3 - 1

    KWAD 3 - 1

    Lund Boats 3 - 1

    Moench Body Shop 3 - 1

    Lyles Shoes 1 - 3

    Greimans 1 - 3

    Central MN Credit Union 1 - 3

    Ghost 1 - 3

    High Team Series: KWAD - 2273

    High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 819

    High Individual Series:

    Lisa Rudolph - 563

    Melissa Anderson - 559

    Dawn Wirth - 554

    High Individual Games:

    Melissa Anderson - 209

    Marlene Burg - 204

    Dawn Wirth - 203

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 7 - 1

    Time Jewelry 6 - 2

    Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 3

    Jerry's Six Pack 5 - 3

    1st National Bank 4 - 4

    Elks 4 - 4

    Hometown Crafts 3 - 5

    Berzerkerz Molkky 2 - 6

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 2 - 6

    Ghost 2 - 6

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 2009

    High Team Game: 732

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Sweere - 714

    Dave Lemke - 662

    Duane Asfeld - 646

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 258

    Dave Lemke - 257

    Don Krack - 228

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement
    randomness