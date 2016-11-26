Bowling - Nov. 24 Edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 22
Hunkes Transfer - 20
Samuelson Laney - 19
The Fun Team - 19
Central MN Credit Union - 18
Wadena Lanes - 17
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 7
MN Valley Irrigation - 6
Certified Auto Repair - 5
Star Bank - 5
Final Touch - 4
Gene's Team - 2
High Team Series: Samuelson Laney - 2647
High Team Game: Samuelson Laney - 944
High Individual Men's Series:
Rick Price - 692 (278)
Scott Ament - 667
Joey Price - 611
High Individual Women's Series:
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 599
Anna Almer - 563
Ruth Lugert - 542
Monday
Early Birds
DJ's Powerhouse 27.5 - 12.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 25 - 15
Schuller Family Funeral Home 23 - 17
Wadena Asphalt 22 - 18
MN Valley Irrigation 21 - 19
Wadena VFW 20 - 20
Woodland Dental 17 - 23
City Dray 16.5 - 23.5
Heltemes Electric 15 - 25
Wadena State Bank 13 - 27
High Team Series: DJ Powerhouse - 1745
High Team Game: DJ Powerhouse - 617
High Individual Series:
Brenda Holmes - 618
Ruth Ramsay - 502
Ruth Lugert - 497
High Individual Games:
Brenda Holmes - 236
Ruth Ramsay - 180
Ruth Lugert - 179
Ten Pin Keglers
Wadena State Bank 3 - 1
KWAD 3 - 1
Lund Boats 3 - 1
Moench Body Shop 3 - 1
Lyles Shoes 1 - 3
Greimans 1 - 3
Central MN Credit Union 1 - 3
Ghost 1 - 3
High Team Series: KWAD - 2273
High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 819
High Individual Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 563
Melissa Anderson - 559
Dawn Wirth - 554
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 209
Marlene Burg - 204
Dawn Wirth - 203
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 7 - 1
Time Jewelry 6 - 2
Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 3
Jerry's Six Pack 5 - 3
1st National Bank 4 - 4
Elks 4 - 4
Hometown Crafts 3 - 5
Berzerkerz Molkky 2 - 6
Whiskey Creek Saloon 2 - 6
Ghost 2 - 6
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 2009
High Team Game: 732
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 714
Dave Lemke - 662
Duane Asfeld - 646
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 258
Dave Lemke - 257
Don Krack - 228