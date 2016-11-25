Wolverines ready to go with veteran mat squad

"We had a strong building year and the entire team is back," WDC co-head coach Norm Gallant said. "If we can keep the kids spread out weight-wise, we expect to have a pretty solid lineup. The majority of the squad was eighth-graders last year and the development throughout the year was incredible."

Team leadership will be coming from junior Carter Wright and seniors Blaine Snyder and Tyler Wheeler. Wright, who qualified for state two seasons ago, was 25-11 for the Wolverines last year and led the team with 14 pins. He is being projected as a 152 or 160-pounder this season. Snyder earned 25 victories in 41 matches and scored 11 pins. Snyder is expected to compete at 152 or 160. Wheeler won 21 of his 37 matches and had 13 pins. He will wrestle at 172 or 180.

One of the best underclassmen in the ranks is Chase Godel, a junior who placed third in the section tournament. Godel won 26 of his 38 matches and scored 12 pins. Godel could also wrestle 120.

"Chase (Godel) is a wrestler to watch," Gallant said. "He was behind two state place winners at 126 and he should be back at the same weight. He is a really solid, hard-nosed wrestler."

At 113 the Wolverines will have freshman Jayson Young who posted a 14-22 record at 106 last year. Young may split time at 113 with freshman Mason Snyder who notched 13 pins while winning 21 of his 34 contests. Snyder placed fourth in the Section 6A tournament and was eighth in the Freshman and Under state tournament.

Junior Alex Gould is projected to wrestle at 120 after notching a 3-15 mark last year.

The Wolverines have freshmen Colton Knudson, Beau Breuer and Alex Anderson and eighth-grader Braydon Kleinke are tabbed to split time in three different weight classes. Knudson emerged from the 2015-2016 season with an 11-12 record and competed in the Freshman and Under state tournament. The Wolverines would like to use him at 126 or 132. Breuer was 3-7 and should fill the 132 slot. Anderson, who was 3-8, and Kleinke, who was 0-2 will split time at 132 and 138.

The 145 weight class should be handled by sophomore Braeden Sibert or freshman Cody Wheeler. Sibert earned decisions in only three matches last year. Wheeler was 11-20 overall with nine pins and placed third in the Freshman and Under state tournament. Wheeler might also spell Wright at 152.

The Wolverines have a sophomore ready to go at 170 in Will Snyder.

Freshmen Jericho Baker and Logan Wegscheid are expected to join junior Steven Erkenbrack in the upper weights. Baker, who was 1-4 last year, should wrestle at 185 or 192. Wegscheid won 10 of his 31 matches and was fourth in the Section 6A tournament. The Wolverines would like to use him at 195 or 220. Erkenbrack won 21 of his 40 matches last season and earned 12 pins. He could wrestle at 182 or 195.

Gallant sees strong competition coming from Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie, New York Mills and Otter Tail Central in the north half of the Park Region Conference. West Central Area is a clear cut favorite in the south. WCA is expected to challenge Staples-Motley for the Section 6A team title. Barnesville and New York Mills may also mount runs at the section team title.

The Wolverines will open the season Dec. 3 with the Dennis Kaatz Invitational at WDC.