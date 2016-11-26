Pirates rearming for another conference, section run

With Jordyn Glenz and Sarah Moenkedick among the missing, the Pirates will be forging a new identity. Glenz and Moenkedick finished their prep basketball careers with big numbers and helped the Pirates win three conference championships. They were two of the reasons why the Pirates were 22-6 last year and were a runner-up in the Sub-Section 5A playoffs.

"This team should continue to improve as the season moves along," Schluttner said. "It will take us some time to get a feel for this year's team."

Shania Glenz and Jordan Carr are Verndale's returning starters. The senior letterwinners, who go 5-9 and 5-6, are both slated to play guard. Glenz has proven to be a double-double threat in every game since she came aboard.

The Pirates also have a senior letterwinner in 5-7 Alexys Thompson and sophomore letterwinner in 5-5 Morgan Glenz.

"We look to be in the mix at the top of the conference and the section," Schluttner said.

The rest of the squad will consist of 5-10 sophomore center Allison Olsson, 5-4 senior Danica Gilb, 5-7 junior Katie Johnson, 5-3 sophomore Mardi Ehrmantraut, 5-2 junior Haley Youngbauer, 5-4 sophomore Molly Brownlow and 5-6 sophomore Alyssa Thompson.

"The (Park Region) Conference should be very competitive with several teams fighting for the top - Menahga, New York Mills, Pillager, Sebeka and Henning," Schluttner said. "Cromwell has to be the section favorite returning a majority of a state tournament team from a year ago."

The Pirates are set to open their season Nov. 29 at home with Swanville.