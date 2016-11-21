Bowling scores - Nov. 17 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 131
Gene's Team - 130.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 130
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 116.5
Central MN Credit Union - 114.5
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 114
Certified Auto Repair - 103.5
Wadena Lanes - 102
Hunke Transfer - 100.5
The Fun Team - 88
Star Bank - 83.5
Samuelson Laney - 82
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2722
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 940
High Individual Men's Series:
Ricky Price - 636
Scott Gaudette - 634
Joey Price - 610
High Individual Women's Series:
Pam Gaudette - 527
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 526
Char Wulf - 523
Monday
Early Birds
Power House 23.5 - 12.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 22 - 14
MN Valley Irrigation 20 - 16
Schuller Family Funeral Home 20 - 16
Wadena VFW 19 - 17
Wadena Asphalt 18 - 18
Woodland Dental 16 - 20
Heltemes Electric 15 - 21
City Dray 13.5 - 22.5
Wadena State Bank 13 - 23
High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1772
High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 628
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 605
Melissa Anderson - 599
Brenda Holmes - 584
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 226
Kaitlin Dunrud - 223
Brenda Holmes - 216
Ten Pin Keglers
Lund Boats 27 - 9
Central MN Credit Union 26 - 10
KWAD 25 - 11
Moench Body Shop 21 - 15
Lyles Shoes 16 - 20
Wadena State Bank 14 - 22
Greimans 10 - 26
Ghost 5 - 31
High Team Series: Moench Body Shop - 2250
High Team Games: Central MN Credit Union - 786
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 605
Judy Johnston - 572
Steph Larson - 564
High Individual Games:
Steph Larson - 227
Judy Johnston - 224
Kaitlin Dunrud - 217
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 33 - 7
Time Jewelry 26 - 14
Bulldog Pro Shop 26 - 14
1st National Bank 18 - 21
Ghost 19 - 21
Whiskey Creek Saloon 18.5 - 21.5
Berzerkerz Molkky 15 - 25
Hometown Crafts 15 - 25.5
Elks 14.5 - 25.5
Jerry's Six Pack Auto - 14 - 26
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1964
High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 714
High Individual Series:
Dave Lemke - 674
Chuck Matthes - 667
Scott Sweere - 666
High Individual Games:
Dave Lemke - 267
Scott Sweere - 245
Chuck Matthes - 243
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 4 - 0
Spectrum Marketing 4 - 0
Leftys 4 - 0
Staples Vet Clinic 0 - 4
Ted & Gens 0 - 4
Ghost 0 - 4
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1681
High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 584
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 569
Marge Harrison - 534
Deb Pundt - 489
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 215
Marge Harrison - 201
Deb Shake - 186
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 196.5 - 103.5
MN Valley Irrigation 170 - 130
Spare Me 169.5 - 130.5
Team Industries 158 - 142
Brasel Construction 156 - 144
Napa 155 - 145
Ottertail Aggregate 147.5 - 152.5
RK Plumbing 145.5 - 154.5
Prairie Lake Seed 135 - 162
Certified Auto Repair 133.5 - 166.5
Wadena Lanes 129 - 171
Oakwood Supper Club 101.5 - 198.5
High Team Series: Spare Me - 3421
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1233
High Team Series:
Scott Sweere - 741
Mike Almer - 665
Ron Koskiniemi - 633
High Team Game:
Joe Forys - 267
Mike Almer - 254
Scott Sweere - 247
Friday
Dutch Treaters
KLN 22 - 18
Bluffton Hardware 20 - 20
Blue Ballers 20 - 20
Mike's Pro Shop 18 - 22
High Team Series: Bluffton Hardware - 2321
High Team Game: Bluffton Hardware - 806
High Individual Men's Series:
Josh Sweere - 670
Dustin Tigges - 604
Jay Wilcox - 548
High Individual Women's Series:
Sheri Tuttle - 561
Kristin Lintner - 506
Kaitlin Dunrud - 504