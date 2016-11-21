Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling scores - Nov. 17 edition

    By bhansel on Nov 21, 2016 at 12:10 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 131

    Gene's Team - 130.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 130

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 116.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 114.5

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 114

    Certified Auto Repair - 103.5

    Wadena Lanes - 102

    Hunke Transfer - 100.5

    The Fun Team - 88

    Star Bank - 83.5

    Samuelson Laney - 82

    High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2722

    High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 940

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Ricky Price - 636

    Scott Gaudette - 634

    Joey Price - 610

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Pam Gaudette - 527

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 526

    Char Wulf - 523

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Power House 23.5 - 12.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 22 - 14

    MN Valley Irrigation 20 - 16

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 20 - 16

    Wadena VFW 19 - 17

    Wadena Asphalt 18 - 18

    Woodland Dental 16 - 20

    Heltemes Electric 15 - 21

    City Dray 13.5 - 22.5

    Wadena State Bank 13 - 23

    High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1772

    High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt - 628

    High Individual Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 605

    Melissa Anderson - 599

    Brenda Holmes - 584

    High Individual Games:

    Melissa Anderson - 226

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 223

    Brenda Holmes - 216

    Ten Pin Keglers

    Lund Boats 27 - 9

    Central MN Credit Union 26 - 10

    KWAD 25 - 11

    Moench Body Shop 21 - 15

    Lyles Shoes 16 - 20

    Wadena State Bank 14 - 22

    Greimans 10 - 26

    Ghost 5 - 31

    High Team Series: Moench Body Shop - 2250

    High Team Games: Central MN Credit Union - 786

    High Individual Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 605

    Judy Johnston - 572

    Steph Larson - 564

    High Individual Games:

    Steph Larson - 227

    Judy Johnston - 224

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 217

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 33 - 7

    Time Jewelry 26 - 14

    Bulldog Pro Shop 26 - 14

    1st National Bank 18 - 21

    Ghost 19 - 21

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 18.5 - 21.5

    Berzerkerz Molkky 15 - 25

    Hometown Crafts 15 - 25.5

    Elks 14.5 - 25.5

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto - 14 - 26

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1964

    High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 714

    High Individual Series:

    Dave Lemke - 674

    Chuck Matthes - 667

    Scott Sweere - 666

    High Individual Games:

    Dave Lemke - 267

    Scott Sweere - 245

    Chuck Matthes - 243

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 4 - 0

    Spectrum Marketing 4 - 0

    Leftys 4 - 0

    Staples Vet Clinic 0 - 4

    Ted & Gens 0 - 4

    Ghost 0 - 4

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1681

    High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 584

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 569

    Marge Harrison - 534

    Deb Pundt - 489

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 215

    Marge Harrison - 201

    Deb Shake - 186

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 196.5 - 103.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 170 - 130

    Spare Me 169.5 - 130.5

    Team Industries 158 - 142

    Brasel Construction 156 - 144

    Napa 155 - 145

    Ottertail Aggregate 147.5 - 152.5

    RK Plumbing 145.5 - 154.5

    Prairie Lake Seed 135 - 162

    Certified Auto Repair 133.5 - 166.5

    Wadena Lanes 129 - 171

    Oakwood Supper Club 101.5 - 198.5

    High Team Series: Spare Me - 3421

    High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1233

    High Team Series:

    Scott Sweere - 741

    Mike Almer - 665

    Ron Koskiniemi - 633

    High Team Game:

    Joe Forys - 267

    Mike Almer - 254

    Scott Sweere - 247

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    KLN 22 - 18

    Bluffton Hardware 20 - 20

    Blue Ballers 20 - 20

    Mike's Pro Shop 18 - 22

    High Team Series: Bluffton Hardware - 2321

    High Team Game: Bluffton Hardware - 806

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Josh Sweere - 670

    Dustin Tigges - 604

    Jay Wilcox - 548

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Sheri Tuttle - 561

    Kristin Lintner - 506

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 504

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement