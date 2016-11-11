Pirates fall short with 20-14 loss to Comets

Kyler Newman logged 166 yards on 28 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Comets defeated the top-seeded Pirates for a berth in the Class Nine-man state tournament.

After stopping the Pirates three yards short of a touchdown on Verndale's first drive, the Comets went 97 yards with Sean McGuire throwing a 64-yard bomb to Reggie Undseth for a 6-0 lead at 10:02 of the second quarter.

"You can't let that happen," Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen said.

The Pirates were rock solid defensively leading to the section finals. They gave up only 80 points in reeling off 10 straight victories and shut out three of their opponents.

Stung by the long pass play, the Pirates came right back on the next drive with Mack Jones finding Mac Schluttner on a 38-yard scoring strike. The Comets managed to stop Verndale's conversion attempt to keep the score tied at 6-6.

Following a shanked punt, the Comets started on Verndale's 40 and marched down to score with Newman going over from the one. Undseth ran for the conversion points to give Hillcrest a 14-6 lead at the half.

The Pirates took their opening drive of the second half 72 yards for a touchdown. Luke Weniger rolled around the left end of Hillcrest's line to score from seven yards out. Jones passed to Schluttner for the game-tying conversion points.

The Comets made their biggest six points of the game in the fourth quarter by marching from their own six in 10 plays to score on a three-yard run by Newman with 5:08 remaining.

The Pirates showed they were not done by taking over on their own 38 with 1:59 left and moving down to Hillcrest's five-yard line. Facing a fourth down with 23 seconds left Jones fired a bullet to a diving Weniger in the corner of the end zone but the pass was just out of his reach.

"What a battle," said Hillcrest head coach Evan Newman. "Two great teams. Either team could have won."

Verndale's only glitch on the way to the Fargodome occurred eight plays into the Section 4 semifinal round when Jones suffered a concussion and had to turn the quarterbacking duties over to Weniger. Mahlen was able to play his hard-running quarterback in the title game but had to avoid heavy contact because of the concussion. Jones ran 10 times in the game for 47 yards.

"It took our running game away from us," Mahlen said.

The Pirates were out-gained on the ground 241-113 by the Comets. Weniger was a workhorse for the Pirates with 72 yards on 17 carries and seven catches for 72 yards. Schluttner caught six passes for 98 yards.

Jones completed 15 of 36 attempts for 212 yards while McGuire was eight of 19 through the air for 152 yards. The Comets ended up out-gaining the Pirates 393-325.

Josh Bounds was Verndale's top defensive player with 17 stops. Sam Moore, Dan Deppa and Jarret Kveton combined for 31 tackles.

Newman praised his own team for the conditioning they showed in their state-qualifying victory.

"We don't have the biggest guys but we're in shape," Newman said.

The 10-1 Comets will play 11-0 Cleveland in the Class Nine-man state quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m. on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

Hillcrest 0 14 0 6 - 20

Verndale 0 6 8 0 - 14

H: Reggie Undseth 64 yd pass from Sea McGuire (PAT failed), Kyler Newman 1 yd run (PAT Undseth run), Newman 3 yd run (PAT failed)

V: Mac Schluttner 38 yd pass from Mack Jones (PAT failed), Luke Weniger 8 yd run (PAT Schluttner pass from Jones)

Hill. Vern.

First Downs 17 20

Yards Rushing 241 113

Yards Passing 152 212

Total Yards 393 325

Passes 8-19 15-36

Intercepted by 0 0

Fumbles lost 1 0

Penalties 6-49 6-55