Vikings better work harder on blocking skills

For all of his career successes, the 64-year-old Turner apparently bought into the idea that it was finally time to leave the Vikes. Another of Mike Zimmer's 21 assistant coaches, tight end coach Pat Shurmur, was immediately selected to take over Turner's job on an "interim" basis.

Is this a case of a has-been deserting a sinking ship? After all, the Vikings ranked 27th in total offense in 2014, 29th in 2015 and were ranked 31st this season when Turner left his post. When you are talking about a 32-team league those are definitely not good rankings.

While some of the second-guessers amongst us were glad to see Turner depart, Minnesota's current slide is not all his fault. The Vikings proved once again how inept they can be by losing to Detroit in overtime on Sunday.

So where will Minnesota's salvation be found? How about blocking? About the dullest thing in football is the art of blocking. It is also one of the game's absolute essentials. If you are good at blocking and can avoid turnovers and penalties you can win. If you are not, you should expect to lose. That brings us to the bottom line in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Detroit. With better blocking the game would have never gone to overtime. It would have been a Minnesota victory.

Jim Langer, once an all-pro center with the Miami Dolphins and later for the Minnesota Vikings, was a man I once interviewed at a sports banquet. There was no doubt in his mind what was the most important unit on a football team - the offensive line.

Don't laugh or even smile. Langer was dead serious.

Green Bay's Vince Lombardi once said blocking and tackling were what football is was all about. The snazzy catches, the shotgun arms, the razzle-dazzle backs - they all depend on upon the first precious seconds of a play when one or more of those moving mountains might make a block that will spring an Ezekiel Elliott or a David Johnson for a touchdown or a big gainer. As fast as Julio Jones or Antonio Brown are they need a few seconds to shake off a defensive back.

I remember Langer comparing offensive linemen to a team of workhorses. The physical resemblance is not necessarily the reason. What Langer was talking about was how cohesive they have to be. The only way linemen can do that is to work together as a unit game after game. Langer said consistency was the key ingredient for a great offensive line.

We should not forget the Vikings allowed Teddy Bridgewater to be sacked 44 times last year behind a beat-up line. The Vikes went looking for better offensive linemen in free agency and they felt they found a couple in Alex Boone and Andre Smith. Maybe they thought they had their line problems licked? With a three-game losing streak do you suppose the Vikes still feel that way?