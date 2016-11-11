Wolverines fall to Rebels in Section 8AA showdown

Squaring off for the second time this season, the Rebels and the Wolverines slugged it out on the Pelican Rapids High School court for the same 3-0 verdict that DGF claimed in the first meeting between the two clubs Sept. 6.

"DGF has the best defensive team in our section and it showed in the game throughout," WDC head coach Sue Volkmann said. "Their defense was the difference maker and by keeping the ball in play eventually we made the errors that cost us points and the game."

The Rebels set the tone for their defensive victory in the opener as they never allowed the Wolverines to score more than two points back-to-back. A kill by Casey Volkmann brought the Wolverines within one before the Rebels notched their game-winning tally.

"We needed to finish in Game 1 and I think if we could have won that game it would have set a different tone to the game and helped our confidence and momentum going into the next games," Volkmann said.

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 26 kills while Ellie Miron chipped in with 15. Kyla Ness paced the Wolverines in digs with 23 while Volkmann added 21. Ashley Adams had 41 digs. Aly Daigneault, Kylee Hopp and Kennedy Gravelle combined for 15 blocks.

Volkmann sees a promising 2017 season on the way for the Wolverines who improved from a 3-17 record in 2015 to a 22-10 mark this year. The Wolverines were ranked No. 2 in the South Sub-Section 8AA playoffs and earned a crack at DGF by defeating Fergus Falls, Perham and Pequot Lakes.

"This team made tremendous strides through the course of the year and finished with an outstanding record and a season full of many accomplishments," Volkmann said. "Without any seniors we will have everyone returning next year. With the experience of making it to the section finals, this group of kids will work hard in the off season and set their goals higher for next season."

Faith Anderson was DGF's kill leader with 19. Sofia Reno and Jena Jacobson combined for 29 assists.

The Rebels have lost only one game during their current seven-match winning streak. Tessa Tysver's club goes into state competition with a 25-6 mark.

The unranked Rebels have drawn a powerful Maple Lake team in the Class AA state tournament opener Thursday at 7 p.m. The second-seeded Irish go into state with a 27-3 mark.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 21 21

Kills - Casey Volkmann-26, Ellie Miron-15, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Digs - Casey Volkmann-21, Lila Lohmiller-23, Kyla Ness-8, Ashley Adams-4, Ellie Miron-3, Courtny Warren-3, MacKenzie Carsten-2, Katlyn Heaton-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Kylee Hopp-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-11 for 14, Ashley Adams-11 for 13, Lila Lohmiller-14 for 14 with an ace, Katlyn Heaton-5 for 5, Kyla Ness-6 for 7, Courtny Warren-6 for 6, MacKenzie Carsten-6 for 7

Blocking - Casey Volkmann-1, Ellie Miron-1, Kennedy Gravelle-4, Kylee Hopp-5, Aly Daigneault-6

Setting Assists - Ashley Adams-41

WDC 3, Pequot Lakes 0

The No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines stayed on course Tuesday by defeating No. 4 Pequot Lakes 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 to claim the South Sub-Section 8AA title at Pillager High School.

The Wolverines, who have won five straight games, will now advance to the Section 8AA finals against North Sub-Section 8AA champ Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Saturday at 7 p.m. in Pelican Rapids. The 22-9 Wolverines will be playing for the right to advance to the Class AA state tournament Nov. 10-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 20 kills, 15 digs and four ace serves. Lila Lohmiller backed Volkmann up with 14 digs. Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle combined for eight blocks. Ashley Adams dished out 29 set assists.

"Our nerves came out in this game and at times our youth showed," WDC head coach Sue Volkmann said. "This is a great experience for our team and with every game we will gain more confidence in ourselves."

Juniors Casey Volkmann and Ellie Miron and freshman Kennedy Gravelle are powerful hitters for WDC and 6-footers Miron and Gravelle are imposing players up front. Casey Volkmann smashed 20 kills as the Wolverines won their fifth straight match.

"They've just steadily improved all year long," Volkmann said of her hitters. "I can't imagine what they're going to be like a year from now, with another year behind them. It's really going to be fun."

Pequot Lakes' 4-match win streak was snapped and the Patriots finished the season 22-8. WDC beat the Patriots 3-1 Aug. 29 at Wadena in the second match of the season.

"We kind of played the whole (third) game with a deer in the headlights look," Sue Volkmann said. "I think we got pretty rattled. We were kind of like playing in gravel all night but the kids came through when they had to, scored some points when they had to.

"Aly Daigneault was our player of the game. She doesn't have a lot of stats but she came in up front and helped us tonight."

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes 21 15 22

Kills - Casey Volkmann-20, Ellie Miron-5, Aly Daigneault-4, Kennedy

Gravelle-2, Ashley Adams-2

Digs - Casey Volkmann-15, Lila Lohmiller-14, Ashley Adams-6, Katlyn Heaton-4, Kyla Ness-4, Ellie Miron-2, Aly Daigneault-2, MacKenzie Carsten-2, Kylee Hopp-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-10 for 14 with 4 aces, Ashley Adams - 9 for 10, Lila Lohmiller-12 for 12, Katlyn Heaton-for for 11,Kyla Ness-15 for 15, MacKenzie Carsten-8 for 8

Blocking - Kennedy Gravelle-3, Aly Daigneault-5, Casey Volkmann-1, Ashley Adams-1, Ellie Miron-1, Kylee Hopp-1

Setting Assists - Ashley Adams-29

Forum News Service contributed to this report