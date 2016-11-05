Squaring off for the second time this season, the Rebels and the Wolverines slugged it out on the Pelican Rapids High School court for the same 3-0 verdict that DGF claimed in the first meeting.

Faith Anderson was DGF’s kill leader with 19. Sofina Reno and Jena Jacobson combined for 29 assists.

The Rebels have lost only one game in winning their last seven matches. Tessa Tysver’s club goes into state competition with a 25-6 mark.

The Wolverines ended their season with a 22-10 record after going 3-17 last year. They were ranked No. 2 in the South Sub-Section 8AA playoffs but earned a crack at DGF by defeating Fergus Falls, Perham and Pequot Lakes.