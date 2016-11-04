Comets hand Pirates 20-14 loss in Section 4 title game

With memories of an 18-0 regular season defeat to the Pirates dancing in their heads, the Comets avoided giving up any of the six interceptions they were guilty of in their Sept. 9 loss to Verndale. Their only turnover was a second quarter fumble.

The Comets struck first with Sean McGuire throwing a 64-yard bomb to Undseth in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.

The Pirates came right back on the next drive with Mack Jones finding Mac Schluttner on a 38-yard scoring strike to tie the game at 6-all.

Following a shanked punt on the next drive, the Comets started on Verndale's 40 and marched down to score with Kyler Newman going over from the one. Undseth added the conversion run for a 14-6 Hillcrest lead at the half.

The Pirates took their opening drive of the second half 72 yards for a touchdown. Luke Weniger rolled around the left end of Hillcrest's line from seven yards out. Jones passed to Schluttner for the game-tying conversion points.

The Comets made their biggest six points of the game in the fourth quarter by marching from their own six to score on a three-yard run by Newman with 5:08 remaining. Newman finished the game with 166 yards on 28 rushing attempts.

"You can't let that happen," Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen said.

The Pirates showed they were not done by taking over on their own 38 with 1:59 left and moving inside Hillcrest's 10-yard line. With 20 seconds left, Weniger dived for a fourth down pass into the corner of the end zone but the ball was just out of his reach.

"What a battle," said Hillcrest head coach Evan Newman. "Two great teams. Either team could have won."

The 10-1 Comets advance to the Class Nine-man state quarterfinals Friday to face either Cleveland or MACCRAY in a 5 p.m. game at St. Cloud State. The Pirates ended the season with a 10-1 record.