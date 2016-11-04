Cardinals zip Wolverines in Section 6AA

The Cardinals, who lost a 27-20 decision to WDC in a regular season game Oct. 14, took their revenge on a field wetted down by a slow, steady rain. Berggren, a 212-pound bruiser, scored touchdowns on runs of one, 10 and 21 yards in a 30-point third quarter. Holmberg, a 152-pound scatback, hit paydirt twice in the first half on runs of six yards and one yard. Berggren ended up with a whopping 185 yards on 24 carries. Holmberg rushed 19 times for 105 yards. The Cardinals controlled the ground game 307-5.

With a big assist from the weather, the Cardinals did a stellar job in holding WDC quarterback Jake Dykhoff in check. Dykhoff was a nightmare for the Cardinals in the Oct. 14 regular season meeting of the two clubs throwing three touchdowns and running one in himself.

WDC head coach Howie Kangas credited Staples-Motley's man-to-man defense with crossing up the Wolverines' passing game but he went even further.

"Staples just played flat-out better than we did," Kangas said.

Dykhoff completed 13 of his 34 passes for 134 yards but was intercepted twice. One of the interceptions was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Mason Rychner. Dykhoff carried the ball nine times for a negative three yards. His top target was Dylan McManigle who caught six balls for 44 yards. Tyler Fitzsimons collected three Dykhoff aerials for 54 yards.

Josh Daigneault was WDC's top tackler with six solo stops, five assists and one fumble recovery. Isaac Witthuhn contributed four solo and five assisted tackles while also recovering a fumble and sacking Staples-Motley quarterback Josh Lombard. McManigle had a team-high eight assists.

"I thought our defense in the first half played really well," Kangas said.

The Wolverines ended their season with a 3-6 record. The Cardinals improved to 5-4.

WDC 0 0 0 0 - 0

S-M 8 8 30 0 - 46

SM- Dalton Holmberg 6 yd run (PAT Holmberg run), Holmberg 1 yd run (PAT Hunter Berggren run), Berggren 10 yd run (PAT Holmberg run), Berggren 1 yd run (PAT Holmberg run), Mason Rychner 36 yd interception return (PAT Holmberg run), Berggren 21 yd run (PAT failed)

WDC SM

First Downs 6 20

Yards Rushing 5 307

Yards Passing 98 53

Total Yards 103 360

Passes 13-34 2-5

Intercepted by 1 2

Fumbles lost 1 3

Penalties - 1-21