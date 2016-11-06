Pirates sweep Cardinals 3-0

The Pirates dominated their first game with the Cardinals 25-9 and then ended their season with back-to-back victories of 25-21 and 25-17.

Shania Glenz came up with 22 kills and 17 digs for the Pirates in the West Sub-Section 5A win.

Megan Dougherty and Megan Stinar teamed up for 29 set assists. Moly Brownlow and Alyssa Thompson combined for 24 digs.

The victory lifted the Pirates to their 23rd victory in 29 matches. The Pirates need two more victories to reach the Section 5A finals Saturday in Pierz. Friday's win gave them a shot at No. 2 Kimball.

Upsala 9 21 17

Verndale 25 25 25

Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 11 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 22 kills, 2.5 blocks, 17 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 6 kills, 6 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 kill, 4 digs

Katie Johnson 1 kill, 0.5 block, 4 sets assists, 4 digs

Haley Stinar 1 ace serve, 10 set assists, 4 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 7 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists

Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 13 digs