Pirates sweep Cardinals 3-0
Shelley Glenz saw her top-seeded Verndale Pirates open the defense of their Section 5A title Friday with a 3-0 home victory over No. 5 Upsala.
The Pirates dominated their first game with the Cardinals 25-9 and then ended their season with back-to-back victories of 25-21 and 25-17.
Shania Glenz came up with 22 kills and 17 digs for the Pirates in the West Sub-Section 5A win.
Megan Dougherty and Megan Stinar teamed up for 29 set assists. Moly Brownlow and Alyssa Thompson combined for 24 digs.
The victory lifted the Pirates to their 23rd victory in 29 matches. The Pirates need two more victories to reach the Section 5A finals Saturday in Pierz. Friday's win gave them a shot at No. 2 Kimball.
Upsala 9 21 17
Verndale 25 25 25
Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig
Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 11 digs
Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 22 kills, 2.5 blocks, 17 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 6 kills, 6 digs
Morgan Glenz 1 kill, 4 digs
Katie Johnson 1 kill, 0.5 block, 4 sets assists, 4 digs
Haley Stinar 1 ace serve, 10 set assists, 4 digs
Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 7 digs
Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists
Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 13 digs