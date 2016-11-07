Search
    Bowling scores - Nov. 3 edition

    Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 113

    Gene's Team - 98

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 93

    Hunkes Transfer - 89

    Central MN Credit Union - 88.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 85

    Certified Auto Repair - 82.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 77.5

    Wadena Lanes - 77

    Samuelson Laney - 76

    The Fun Team - 71

    Star Bank - 57.5

    High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2712

    High Team Game: Gene's Team - 971

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 658 (255)

    Scott Ament - 632

    Gene Captain - 626

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Dawn Captain - 593 (248)

    Anna Almer - 543

    Dawn Larson - 541

    Monday

    Early Birds

    DJ's Powerhouse 19.5 - 8.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 15 - 13

    Wadena Asphalt 15 - 13

    Woodland Dental 14 - 14

    MN Valley Irrigation 14 - 14

    Wadena VFW 14 - 14

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 14 - 14

    City Dray 13.5 - 14.5

    Wadena VFW 11 - 17

    Heltemes Electric 10 - 18

    High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1687

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 617

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 585

    Anna Almer - 555

    Mary Wulf - 521

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 225

    Char Wulf - 206

    Wanda Fultz - 198

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 22 - 6

    Lund Boats 21 - 7

    Central MN Credit Union 21 - 7

    Moench Body Shop 15 - 13

    Wadena State Bank 13 - 15

    Lyles Shoes 13 - 15

    Greimans 5 - 23

    Ghost 2 - 26

    High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2250

    High Team Game: Lund Boats - 771

    High Individual Series:

    Lisa Rudolph - 642

    Ruth Lugert - 550

    Melissa Anderson - 506

    High Individual Games:

    Lisa Rudolph - 247

    Ruth Lugert - 205

    Deb Pundt - 194

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 26 - 6

    Time Jewelry 20 - 12

    Bulldog Pro Shop 20 - 12

    Ghost 17 - 15

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 14.5 - 17.5

    Home Town Crafts 14 - 18

    1st National Bank 14 - 18

    Berzerkerz Molkky 14 - 18

    Elks 12.5 - 19.5

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 8 - 24

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1918

    High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 677

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 674

    Dave Lemke - 641

    Jeff Moen - 631

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 259

    Dave Lemke - 241

    Jake Hunter - 225

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Staples Vet Clinic 22 - 10

    Spectrum Marketing 20 - 12

    Lefty's 17 - 15

    Ted & Gen's 17 - 15

    Mason Brothers 15 - 17

    Ghost 5 - 27

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1616

    High Team Games: Staples Vet Clinic - 563

    High Individual Series:

    Tia Freitag - 572

    Ruth Lugert - 545

    Marge Harrison - 511

    High Individual Games:

    Tia Freitag - 214

    Marge Harrison - 190

    Ruth Lugert - 184

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 161.5 - 78.5

    Team Industries 132.5 - 107.5

    Brasel Construction 127.5 - 112.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 127 - 113

    J&K Trophy 126.5 - 113.5

    NAPA 124 - 116

    Certified Auto Repair 116.5 - 123.5

    RK Plumbing 116.5 - 123.5

    Wadena Lanes 112 - 128

    Ottertail Aggregate 110.5 - 129.5

    Prairie Lake Seed 96 - 144

    Oakwood Supper Club 89.5 - 150.5

    High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3374

    High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 1206

    High Individual Series:

    Mark Rolloff - 673

    Scott Gaudette - 667

    Darrin Deckert - 660

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 259

    Doug Breid - 258

    Mark Rolloff - 252

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    KLN 20 - 12

    Blue Ballers 18 - 14

    Mike's Pro Shop 14 - 18

    Bluffton Hardware 12 - 20

    High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2325

    High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 828

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Logan Johnston - 625 (255)

    Gordy Sharp - 615 (268)

    Josh Sweere - 525

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Sherye Clancy - 530 (211)

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 486

    Kristen Lintner - 485

