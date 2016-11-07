Bowling scores - Nov. 3 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 113
Gene's Team - 98
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 93
Hunkes Transfer - 89
Central MN Credit Union - 88.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 85
Certified Auto Repair - 82.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 77.5
Wadena Lanes - 77
Samuelson Laney - 76
The Fun Team - 71
Star Bank - 57.5
High Team Series: Certified Auto Repair - 2712
High Team Game: Gene's Team - 971
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 658 (255)
Scott Ament - 632
Gene Captain - 626
High Individual Women's Series:
Dawn Captain - 593 (248)
Anna Almer - 543
Dawn Larson - 541
Monday
Early Birds
DJ's Powerhouse 19.5 - 8.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 15 - 13
Wadena Asphalt 15 - 13
Woodland Dental 14 - 14
MN Valley Irrigation 14 - 14
Wadena VFW 14 - 14
Schuller Family Funeral Home 14 - 14
City Dray 13.5 - 14.5
Wadena VFW 11 - 17
Heltemes Electric 10 - 18
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1687
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 617
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 585
Anna Almer - 555
Mary Wulf - 521
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 225
Char Wulf - 206
Wanda Fultz - 198
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 22 - 6
Lund Boats 21 - 7
Central MN Credit Union 21 - 7
Moench Body Shop 15 - 13
Wadena State Bank 13 - 15
Lyles Shoes 13 - 15
Greimans 5 - 23
Ghost 2 - 26
High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2250
High Team Game: Lund Boats - 771
High Individual Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 642
Ruth Lugert - 550
Melissa Anderson - 506
High Individual Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 247
Ruth Lugert - 205
Deb Pundt - 194
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 26 - 6
Time Jewelry 20 - 12
Bulldog Pro Shop 20 - 12
Ghost 17 - 15
Whiskey Creek Saloon 14.5 - 17.5
Home Town Crafts 14 - 18
1st National Bank 14 - 18
Berzerkerz Molkky 14 - 18
Elks 12.5 - 19.5
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 8 - 24
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1918
High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 677
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 674
Dave Lemke - 641
Jeff Moen - 631
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 259
Dave Lemke - 241
Jake Hunter - 225
Thursday
Twilight
Staples Vet Clinic 22 - 10
Spectrum Marketing 20 - 12
Lefty's 17 - 15
Ted & Gen's 17 - 15
Mason Brothers 15 - 17
Ghost 5 - 27
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1616
High Team Games: Staples Vet Clinic - 563
High Individual Series:
Tia Freitag - 572
Ruth Lugert - 545
Marge Harrison - 511
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 214
Marge Harrison - 190
Ruth Lugert - 184
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 161.5 - 78.5
Team Industries 132.5 - 107.5
Brasel Construction 127.5 - 112.5
MN Valley Irrigation 127 - 113
J&K Trophy 126.5 - 113.5
NAPA 124 - 116
Certified Auto Repair 116.5 - 123.5
RK Plumbing 116.5 - 123.5
Wadena Lanes 112 - 128
Ottertail Aggregate 110.5 - 129.5
Prairie Lake Seed 96 - 144
Oakwood Supper Club 89.5 - 150.5
High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3374
High Team Game: RK Plumbing - 1206
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 673
Scott Gaudette - 667
Darrin Deckert - 660
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 259
Doug Breid - 258
Mark Rolloff - 252
Friday
Dutch Treaters
KLN 20 - 12
Blue Ballers 18 - 14
Mike's Pro Shop 14 - 18
Bluffton Hardware 12 - 20
High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2325
High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 828
High Individual Men's Series:
Logan Johnston - 625 (255)
Gordy Sharp - 615 (268)
Josh Sweere - 525
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Clancy - 530 (211)
Kaitlin Dunrud - 486
Kristen Lintner - 485