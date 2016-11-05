Beauty, grace and danger all rolled into one

My dad hunted with a group near Kelliher when my brother and I were kids. His return from deer camp was a very great event for us. He would tell us of his adventures in the north woods and usually, produce a deer. We could not wait to become hunters ourselves.

Years later, the man we had considered to be the greatest hunter since Daniel Boone made a confession that surprised me. He told me he had never really enjoyed hunting deer. He found them to be so beautiful that pulling the trigger on one was something he never wanted to do again.

While the sport deer hunting offers brings out a huge number of men, women and kids each fall, there is no denying white-tailed deer are beautiful creatures. They have huge black eyes and can do some amazingly athletic things. They are also intensely curious and adaptive.

White-tails are a bit of a paradox. They can hide so thoroughly that you can pass within a few feet of them and never know they are there.

We were hunting pheasants once when my spaniel locked up on a standing patch of soybeans. We could look right into the patch. All of us were prepared to swear the dog had been fooled. One of my pals took a couple steps toward the dog and from just a few feet away a deer exploded out of the beans. It brushed against his jacket as it sped by him.

Another time my son and I were hunting pheasants in a wildlife area on a bright, cold December day when a deer suddenly appeared from some cover. This elusive creature of the woods, shrouded in mystery and folklore, was a standing target at 10 yards. All we did was shake our heads and laugh.

They feed on standing crops, they raid fruit orchards, hay bales, bird feeders. corn cribs and ag bags, they spread buckthorn and deer ticks. Many curse them as pests of the worst kind.

They are also the undisputed kings and queens of Minnesota big game hunting. You can talk all you want about elk, black bear and moose - the whitetail tops them all.

As fun as deer hunting can be, lurking in the shadows is an element of danger no hunter can truly deny. You have people who might only pick up a gun once a year firing high-powered rifles and shotgun slugs. Their fleet targets are unpredictable and can generate so much adrenaline in some that common sense goes right out the window.

Wear that orange clothing, know where other hunters are around you, watch your step climbing into and leaving those tree stands, check your weapons, know what is beyond your target.

Anyone traveling the roads also faces peril. Keep a very close eye on the road and roadsides in the days and weeks ahead. Wadena County is in the heart of Minnesota's most populous deer area. Slow down, especially early in the morning and at dusk. Expect to see whitetails when you travel.

Make no mistake about it, we are in the most dangerous time of the year in outstate Minnesota and that beautiful whitetail deer is the reason.