Loer paces Wolverines at Twin Pines

The Wadena-Deer Creek harrier ran a time of 17:38 in the Section 8A cross country championships Friday at Bagley's Twin Pines Golf Course.

"It was close once again," WDC head coach Mike Brunsberg said. "Bereket was one individual spot away. It was a great finish to the season."

Loer's strong performance set the pace for all 14 of WDC's varsity participants. It also helped the Wolverines take fourth in a field of 18 boys' teams with a 135.

Eve Collins helped the WDC girls place 10th with a score of 262 by finishing 42nd in a field of 14 teams with a time of 22:08. Abby Motschenbacher was five places behind Collins with a time of 22:29.

The top two teams in each division qualified for state. Perham dominated the boys' field with 34 points and Pequot Lakes earned a second state trip with 78. Perham's girls also took top honors with a score of 41. Pelican Rapids was runner-up with 68.

Individual champions were Ada-Borup/Norman County West's Christian Sterton with a time of 16:37 and Perham's Brynnan Covington with a time of 19:12.

Two area qualifiers included United North Central standout Annika Aho, who placed sixth with a 19:55 and Park Rapids' Adam Jacobi, who was eighth with a 17:22.

Section 8A

Boys

Team

Perham 34, Pequot Lakes 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 106, Wadena-Deer Creek 135, Ada-Borup 154, Crosby-Ironton 160, Park Rapids 181, Hawley 208, Frazee 209, Roseau/Badger 209, Warroad 279, United North Central 328, New York Mills 387, Pine River-Backus 389, Bagley-Fosston 422, Lake Park 431, Clearbrook-Gonvick 439, West Marshall 550

Wadena-Deer Creek

15. Bereket Loer 17:38.2, 20. Noah Ross 17:45.0, 22. Lucas Hinojos 17:55.4, 46. Isaac Hale 18:48.3, 48. Konnor Stueve 18:56.9, 63. Isaac Ries 19:14.5, 90. Joshua Tabery 19:57.7

Girls

Team

Perham 41, Pelican Rapids 68, United North Central 111, Pequot Lakes 137, East Grand Forks 157, Crosby-Ironton 178, Warroad 188, Park Rapids 199, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 249, Wadena-Deer Creek 262, Frazee 264, Roseau/Badger 268, Pine River-Backus 366, Hawley 399

Wadena-Deer Creek

42. Eve Collins 22:08.4, 47. Abby Motschenbacher 22:29.4, 55. Sam Malone 23:08.0, 61. Johanna Brunsberg 23:46.6, 73. Hailey Peterson 24:00.8 79. Elissa Ikola 24:21.9, 99. Gabi Ross 26:25.1