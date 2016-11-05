Lakers dominate Mid-State swim meet
A dominating performance carried the Detroit Lakes Lakers to first place Friday in the Mid-State Conference meet at Park Rapids.
The Lakers posted firsts in nine of 11 events enroute to amassing 565 team points. Distance swimmer Sydney Gulon racked up victories in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
The Staples-Motley Cardinals scored 137 team points to finish fourth.
Posting third place finishes for the Cardinals were Emily Vernonen and Lili Schneider. Vernonen swam a 1:10.48 in the 100 back. Schneider turned in a 1:71.91 in the 100 breast. Veronen and Schneider joined Autumn Nelsen and Joelle Bounds in posting a fourth place time of 2:12.63 in the 200 individual medley.
The Cardinals will now begin to taper for the Section 8A swimming and diving meet Nov. 11 in Bemidji.
Mid-State Conference
Team
Detroit Lakes 565, Park Rapids 320, Perham/New York Mills 283, Staples-Motley 137
Individual
200 medley relay: 1. Detroit Lakes 1:57.73, 4. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Joelle Bounds) 2:12.63; 8. Staples-Motley (Hannah Hinman, Brianna Hinman, Adriana Dickey, Aleeah Halverson) 2:33.03
200 freestyle: 1. Sydney Gulon (DL) 2:01.80, 12. B. Hinman (SM) 2:37.49, 14. Mikayla Williams (SM) 3:03.64, 15. Cortnie Cottrell (SM) 3:14.17
200 individual medley: 1. Jennifer Tracy (DL) 2:20.23, 7. Veronen (SM) 2:43.53
50 freestyle: 1. Ella Henderson (DL) 25.47, 7. Schneider 28.88, 11. Jaden Engebretson (SM) 31.36, 14. Evelyn Gonzalez (SM) 37.10, 16. Vienna Yang (SM) 48.67
Diving: 1. Emma Disse (DL) 398.05
100 butterfly: 1. Tracy (DL) 1:02.46, 6. Nelsen (SM) 1:18.69, 7. B. Hinman (SM) 1:19.52
100 freestyle: 1. Henderson (DL) 57.41, 10. Engebretson (SM) 1:08.18, 11. Halverson (SM) 1:09.99, 12. H. Hinman (SM) 1:10.15, 15. A. Dickey (SM) 1:11.80
500 freestyle: 1. Gulon (DL) 5:23.57, 10. Bounds (SM) 6:45.20, 11. Nelsen (SM) 6:57.16
200 freestyle relay: 1. Detroit Lakes 1:44.60, 5. Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelson, Bounds) 2:02.03
100 backstroke: 1. Josie Retz (DL) 1:07.25, 3. Veronen (SM) 1:10.48, 11. Dickey (SM) 1:24.50, 15. Gonzalez (SM) 1:39.62
100 breaststroke: 1. Maija Hovelsrud (PR) 1:14.95, 3. Schneider (SM) 1:17.91, 14. Halverson (SM) 1:41.12, 15. Williams (SM) 1:50.79, 16. Cassidy Barthel (SM) 2:06.61
400 freestyle relay: 1. Perham/New York Mills 4:04.28, 7. Staples-Motley (Bounds, B. Hinman, Dickey, Engebretson) 4:51.03