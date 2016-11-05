Lakers dominate Mid-State swim meet

The Staples-Motley Cardinals scored 137 team points to finish fourth.

Posting third place finishes for the Cardinals were Emily Vernonen and Lili Schneider. Vernonen swam a 1:10.48 in the 100 back. Schneider turned in a 1:71.91 in the 100 breast. Veronen and Schneider joined Autumn Nelsen and Joelle Bounds in posting a fourth place time of 2:12.63 in the 200 individual medley.

The Cardinals will now begin to taper for the Section 8A swimming and diving meet Nov. 11 in Bemidji.

Mid-State Conference

Team

Detroit Lakes 565, Park Rapids 320, Perham/New York Mills 283, Staples-Motley 137

Individual

200 medley relay: 1. Detroit Lakes 1:57.73, 4. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Joelle Bounds) 2:12.63; 8. Staples-Motley (Hannah Hinman, Brianna Hinman, Adriana Dickey, Aleeah Halverson) 2:33.03

200 freestyle: 1. Sydney Gulon (DL) 2:01.80, 12. B. Hinman (SM) 2:37.49, 14. Mikayla Williams (SM) 3:03.64, 15. Cortnie Cottrell (SM) 3:14.17

200 individual medley: 1. Jennifer Tracy (DL) 2:20.23, 7. Veronen (SM) 2:43.53

50 freestyle: 1. Ella Henderson (DL) 25.47, 7. Schneider 28.88, 11. Jaden Engebretson (SM) 31.36, 14. Evelyn Gonzalez (SM) 37.10, 16. Vienna Yang (SM) 48.67

Diving: 1. Emma Disse (DL) 398.05

100 butterfly: 1. Tracy (DL) 1:02.46, 6. Nelsen (SM) 1:18.69, 7. B. Hinman (SM) 1:19.52

100 freestyle: 1. Henderson (DL) 57.41, 10. Engebretson (SM) 1:08.18, 11. Halverson (SM) 1:09.99, 12. H. Hinman (SM) 1:10.15, 15. A. Dickey (SM) 1:11.80

500 freestyle: 1. Gulon (DL) 5:23.57, 10. Bounds (SM) 6:45.20, 11. Nelsen (SM) 6:57.16

200 freestyle relay: 1. Detroit Lakes 1:44.60, 5. Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelson, Bounds) 2:02.03

100 backstroke: 1. Josie Retz (DL) 1:07.25, 3. Veronen (SM) 1:10.48, 11. Dickey (SM) 1:24.50, 15. Gonzalez (SM) 1:39.62

100 breaststroke: 1. Maija Hovelsrud (PR) 1:14.95, 3. Schneider (SM) 1:17.91, 14. Halverson (SM) 1:41.12, 15. Williams (SM) 1:50.79, 16. Cassidy Barthel (SM) 2:06.61

400 freestyle relay: 1. Perham/New York Mills 4:04.28, 7. Staples-Motley (Bounds, B. Hinman, Dickey, Engebretson) 4:51.03