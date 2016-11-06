It's back to Fargodome for unbeaten Verndale

With Jones sidelined, versatile Luke Weniger got the call and moved over from his running back spot. Weniger rolled up 185 yards on a whopping 35 carries, ran for one score and passed for two others.

Weniger figured in every touchdown the Pirates scored. He caught a 23-yard TD pass from Jones to give Pirates a 6-0 first quarter lead. After McKennon Plaster broke off a 32-yard scoring run to even the score at 6-all, it was Weniger who carried the ball 43 yards for six. Plaster was able to tie the game at 12-12 with a five-yard run in the opening period and Taylor Bitzan added a two-point conversion.

What was shaping up as a seesaw dogfight changed in the second quarter as Verndale's strong defense took charge. The Chargers were held to three first downs and 24 passing yards over the final three quarters.

"Our defense, led by Josh Bounds and Dan Deppa, shut out Brandon-Evansville in the second, third and fourth quarters," Mahlen said. "Sam Moore, John McIntire and Carter Schmitz did an outstanding job of blocking on the offensive line. This as a great team win."

While the Chargers came close to matching the Pirates on the ground 276-238, they fell flat with a passing game that competed only three of nine attempts for a measly 24 yards.

Weniger connected on 12 of his 21 attempts for 179 yards. He tossed a 17-yard touchdown to Taylor Willis for an 18-14 lead in the third quarter. Weniger hit Jordan Brownlow with a 12-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bounds was credited with 17 stops while Deppa made 15 and Jaden Ehrmantraut collected 10. Brownlow intercepted a pass for the Pirates and Deppa recovered a fumble.

Tyler and Taylor Willis were Verndale's top aerial targets combining for 10 grabs and 109 aerial yards.

The unbeaten Pirates are 1-0 against No. 3 Hillcrest this season having posted an 18-0 victory Sept. 6 over the Comets. Hillcrest enters Friday's 12:30 p.m. game with a 9-1 record.

B-E 14 0 0 0—14

Verndale 12 6 0 6—24

B-E: McKennon Plaster 32 yd run (PAT failed), Plaster 5 yd run (PAT Taylor Bitzan run)

V: Luke Weniger 23 yd pass from Mack Jones (PAT failed), Weniger 43 yd run (PAT failed), Taylor Willis 17 yd pass from Weniger (PAT failed), Jordan Brownlow 12 yd pass from Weniger (PAT failed)

B-E Vern.

First Downs 17 21

Yards Rushing 238 276

Yards Passing 24 179

Total Yards 417 300

Passes 3-9 14-23

Penalties 4-40 6-40

Verndale 48, Underwood 2

The state-ranked Pirates tied a season-high mark with six interceptions and recovered two fumbles Tuesday in clubbing No. 8 Underwood in the Section 4, Class Nine-man quarterfinals.

Mac Schluttner came up with three of Verndale's interceptions as the unbeaten Pirates advanced to the section semifinal round for the fifth year in a row. The six interceptions tied a mark set Sept. 6 in an 18-0 victory over Hillcrest.

The Rockets, who won the Section 4 title last year for their third straight appearance in the Class Nineman state tournament, were only able to scratch out a two-point safety in Tuesday's contest at rainy Mahlen Field.

The Rockets were held to 68 yards on the ground and 73 yards through the air.

Schluttner and teammate Luke Weniger returned two of the six picks for touchdowns. Schluttner raced 45 yards with a first quarter interceptions and Weniger returned a second quarter steal 62 yards.

In addition to throwing a 22-yard TD pass to Schluttner, Verndale quarterback Mack Jones hit Taylor Willis with a 17-yard scoring pass. Jones, Weniger and Jarret Kveton scored rushing touchdowns in the game for the top-seeded Pirates.

Weniger was Verndale's top rusher with 48 yards on nine carries. Willis caught two passes for 34 yards.

George Nelson carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards in the loss. Levi Blaskowski and Camen Andrews combined for five catches and 44 yards.

The Rockets ended the season with a 2-7 mark.

Underwood 0 0 2 0 - 2

Verndale 14 28 6 0 - 48

U: Safety

V: Mack Jones 5 yd run (PAT Luke Weniger pass from Jones), Mac Schluttner 45 yd interception return (PAT failed), Weniger 9 yd run (PAT Jones kick), Weniger 62 yd interception return (PAT Jones run), Schluttner 22 yd pass from Jones (PAT failed), Taylor Willis 17 yd pass from Jones (Jones kick), Jarrett Kveton 1 yd run (PAT failed)

Und. Vern.

First Downs 4 13

Yards Rushing 68 164

Yards Passing 73 103

Total Yards 141 267

Passes 7-18 8-16

Penalties 3-25 2-10