WDC captures South Sub-Section 8AA championship

The Wolverines, who have won five straight games, will now advance to the Section 8AA finals against North Sub-Section 8AA champ Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Saturday at 7 p.m. in Pelican Rapids. The 22-9 Wolverines will be playing for the right to advance to the Class AA state tournament Nov. 10-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 20 kills, 15 digs and four ace serves. Lila Lohmiller backed Volkmann up with 14 digs. Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle combined for eight blocks. Ashley Adams dished out 29 set assists.

"Our nerves came out in this game and at times our youth showed," WDC head coach Sue Volkmann said. "This is a great experience for our team and with every game we will gain more confidence in ourselves."

Juniors Casey Volkmann and Ellie Miron and freshman Kennedy Gravelle are powerful hitters for WDC and 6-footers Miron and Gravelle are imposing players up front. Casey Volkmann smashed 20 kills as the Wolverines won their fifth straight match.

"They've just steadily improved all year long," Volkmann said of her hitters. "I can't imagine what they're going to be like a year from now, with another year behind them. It's really going to be fun."

Pequot Lakes' 4-match win streak was snapped and the Patriots finished the season 22-8. WDC beat the Patriots 3-1 Aug. 29 at Wadena in Pequot's second match of the season.

"We kind of played the whole (third) game with a deer in the headlights look," Sue Volkmann said. "I think we got pretty rattled. We were kind of like playing in gravel all night but the kids came through when they had to, scored some points when they had to.

"(Sophomore) Aly Daigneault was our player of the game. She doesn't have a lot of stats but she came in up front and helped us tonight."

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes 21 15 22

Kills - Casey Volkmann-20, Ellie Miron-5, Aly Daigneault-4, Kennedy

Gravelle-2, Ashley Adams-2

Digs - Casey Volkmann-15, Lila Lohmiller-14, Ashley Adams-6, Katlyn

Heaton-4, Kyla Ness-4, Ellie Miron-2, Aly Daigneault-2, MacKenzie

Carsten-2, Kylee Hopp-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-10 for 14 with 4 aces, Ashley Adams - 9 for

10, Lila Lohmiller-12 for 12, Katlyn Heaton-for for 11,Kyla Ness-15

for 15, MacKenzie Carsten-8 for 8

Blocking - Kennedy Gravelle-3, Aly Daigneault-5, Casey Volkmann-1,

Ashley Adams-1, Ellie Miron-1, Kylee Hopp-1

Setting Assists - Ashley Adams-29

Forum News Service contributed to this report