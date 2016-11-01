Verndale girls ousted from Sub-Section 5A playoffs
Top-seeded Verndale lost to No. 2 Kimball in five games Tuesday night in a West Sub-Section 5A semifinal match at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School.
The Pirates, who won the Section 5A title last year and played three matches in the Class A state volleyball tournament, ended their season with a 23-7 record.
Kimball won Tuesday night's first game 25-21 but Verndale took the next two 25-22 and 26-24. The Cubs rallied to win the final two games 26-24 and 15-11.