WDC volleyball team advancing to Section 8AA finals

The Wolverines, who have won five straight games, will now advance to the Section 8AA finals against the North Sub-Section 8AA champ Saturday at 7 p.m. in Glyndon. The 22-9 Wolverines will face either Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton or Roseau for the right to advance to the Class AA state tournament Nov. 10-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.