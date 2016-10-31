The 7 p.m. match will pit the 21-9 Wolverines against a Pequot Lakes team they defeated 3-1 in their regular season opener Aug. 29. The Patriots enter the sub-section finals with a 22-7 record.

Both clubs are bringing four-game winning streaks into the match. The No. 2 Wolverines defeated Fergus Falls and defending Section 8AA champ Perham to reach the finals. The No. 4 Patriots topped No. 5 Barnesville and top-seeded Park Rapids to reach the sub-section finals for the second straight year.

Tuesday’s winning team will compete Saturday at a site to be determined against the winner of a match between North Sub-Section finalists Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Roseau. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Section 8AA champion qualifies for the Class AA state volleyball tournament Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.