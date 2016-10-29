Pirates end regular season with perfect record

The Pirates are now expected to host Underwood in a 6 p.m. Section 4, Class Nine-man playoff game Tuesday at Mahlen Field. The Pirates crushed a rebuilding Underwood club 47-0 in a regular season meeting Oct. 7. Section semifinal action will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the home site of the higher seed. If the Pirates advance they will face either No. 4 Brandon-Evansville or No. 5 Hancock. The Section 4 championship game is slated for Nov. 4 at the Fargodome. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. In Section 4's other bracket No. 3 Hillcrest hosts No. 6 Bertha-Hewitt Tuesday while No. 2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross entertains No. 7 Clinton-Graceville- Beardsley.

The Pirates blitzed the Wildcats with 36 points in the first quarter. Taylor Willis scored on a 39-yard run, Mac Schluttner returned a punt 50 yards for six, Jarret Kveto ran in a 15-yard touchdown, Tyler Willis caught a 40-yard touchdown strike from Mack Jones and Owen Korfe grabbed a 25-yard pass from Tate Bounds. A five-yard run by Bounds in the second quarter gave the Pirates a 43-0 halftime lead.

Zach Hegg scored on a five-yard run and a 56-yard pass from Anthony Scone to give the Wildcats two second half touchdowns.

The Pirates balanced their 229 yards of offense with 124 rushing yards and 105 passing yards. Tyler Willis was Verndale's top yardage man with two catches for 43 yards. Taylor Willis was Verndale's top rusher with 39 yards on one carry. Kveton and Robert Ismail combined for 54 rushing yards. Aaron Robben and Matt Steege both recorded seven stops. Quinn Kern picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.

Verndale 36 7 0 0 - 43

Laporte 0 0 8 8 -16

V: Taylor Willis 39 run (PAT Tyler Willis pass from Luke Weniger), Safety, Mac Schluttner 50 yd punt return (PAT Mack Jones kick), Jarret Kveton 15 yd run (PAT Jones kick), Tyler Willis 40 yd pass from Jones (PAT failed), Owen Korfe 25 yd pass from Tate Bounds (PAT failed), Bounds 5 yd run (PAT Jones kick)

L: Zach Hegg 5 run (PAT Hegg pass from Anthony Sconce), Hegg 56 pass from Sconce (PAT Wesley Harmon pass from Sconce)

Vern. Laporte

First Downs 10 10

Yards Rushing 124 -1

Yards Passing 105 138

Total Yards 229 137

Passes 6-14 11-23

Penalties 7-80 9-67