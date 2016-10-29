Search
    Pirates capture third place honors at Underwood

    By bhansel Today at 12:08 a.m.
    Verndale hitter Shania Glenz (4) powered a shot past Wheaton defenders Kennedi Wright (14) and Briona Edwards (15) during the second game of pool play Thursday morning in the Underwood Volleyball Invitational. Wheaton placed second and Verndale finished third in the 33rd annual event. Top honors went to Underwood. Photo by Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal

    Shania Glenz collected 65 kills and combined with Morgan Glenz for 86 digs and nine ace serves Thursday as the Verndale Pirates took third place in the 33rd annual Underwood Volleyball Invitational.

    Verndale's Molly Brownlow came up with 43 digs while Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar combined for 89 set assists. Stinar, Dougherty and Alyssa Thompson teamed up with 84 digs.

    The Pirates lost to a salty Wheaton-Herman-Norcross squad 26-27, 27-26, 7-15 in pool play before beating Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 26-24, 27-25 and topping New York Mills 25-9, 25-23.

    Their 2-1 pool play record qualified the Pirates for a showdown with Park Region Conference foe Sebeka. The Pirates prevailed over the Trojans in three games, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.

    Underwood downed Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 25-19, 25-23 in the championship match.

    The Pirates finished the regular season with a 22-6 record. The defending Section 5A champions will host a West Sub-Section 5A game Friday at 7 p.m. with either Bertha-Hewitt or Upsala.

    Underwood Volleyball Invitational

    Team

    Pool 1

    Underwood def. Sebeka 2-0 (25-10, 25-17)

    Buffalo Lake Hector def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-12)

    Underwood def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-14, 25-20)

    KMS def. Sebeka 2-1 (25-18, 22-25, 15-11)

    Underwood def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-19)

    Sebeka def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-21, 26-24)

    Pool 2

    Wheaton def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)

    NYM def. CGB 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 15-9)

    Wheaton def. NYM 2-1 (27-26, 12-25, 15-10)

    Verndale def. CGB 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)

    Wheaton def. CGB 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)

    Verndale def. NYM 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)

    Championship

    Underwood def. Wheaton 2-0 (25-19, 25-23)

    Third Place

    Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)

    Fifth Place

    New York Mills def. Buffalo Lake-Hector 2-1 (25-21, 18-25, 15-9)

    Seventh Place

    C-G-B def. KMS 2-0 (26-24, 25-23)

    Individual

    Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs

    Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs

    Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs

    Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs

    Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs

    Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs

    Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs

    Verndale 3, Pillager 0

    A double-double night for Morgan Glenz Tuesday night carried the Pirates to a 3-0 Park Region Conference victory over Pillager.

    Glenz had 14 digs and 12 kills in Verndale's final PRC match of the regular season.

    Haley Stinar and Megan Dougherty combined for 24 set assists. Shania Glenz and Mollow Brownlow both had four aces.

    Pillager's Kaitlyn Luksik came up with six kills. Tricia Engholm recorded 15 set assists. Hailea Books and Jordan Forsberg combined for 17 digs.

    The victory gave the Pirates a runner-up finish in the PRC with a 6-1 record.

    Verndale 25 25 25

    Pillager 16 18 20

    Leah Crider 1 kill

    Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs

    Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs

    Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs

    Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig

    Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig

    Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs

    Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs

    Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs

    Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs

