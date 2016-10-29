Pirates capture third place honors at Underwood

Verndale's Molly Brownlow came up with 43 digs while Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar combined for 89 set assists. Stinar, Dougherty and Alyssa Thompson teamed up with 84 digs.

The Pirates lost to a salty Wheaton-Herman-Norcross squad 26-27, 27-26, 7-15 in pool play before beating Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 26-24, 27-25 and topping New York Mills 25-9, 25-23.

Their 2-1 pool play record qualified the Pirates for a showdown with Park Region Conference foe Sebeka. The Pirates prevailed over the Trojans in three games, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.

Underwood downed Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 25-19, 25-23 in the championship match.

The Pirates finished the regular season with a 22-6 record. The defending Section 5A champions will host a West Sub-Section 5A game Friday at 7 p.m. with either Bertha-Hewitt or Upsala.

Underwood Volleyball Invitational

Team

Pool 1

Underwood def. Sebeka 2-0 (25-10, 25-17)

Buffalo Lake Hector def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-12)

Underwood def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-14, 25-20)

KMS def. Sebeka 2-1 (25-18, 22-25, 15-11)

Underwood def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-19)

Sebeka def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-21, 26-24)

Pool 2

Wheaton def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)

NYM def. CGB 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 15-9)

Wheaton def. NYM 2-1 (27-26, 12-25, 15-10)

Verndale def. CGB 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)

Wheaton def. CGB 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)

Verndale def. NYM 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)

Championship

Underwood def. Wheaton 2-0 (25-19, 25-23)

Third Place

Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)

Fifth Place

New York Mills def. Buffalo Lake-Hector 2-1 (25-21, 18-25, 15-9)

Seventh Place

C-G-B def. KMS 2-0 (26-24, 25-23)

Individual

Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs

Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs

Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs

Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs

Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs

Verndale 3, Pillager 0

A double-double night for Morgan Glenz Tuesday night carried the Pirates to a 3-0 Park Region Conference victory over Pillager.

Glenz had 14 digs and 12 kills in Verndale's final PRC match of the regular season.

Haley Stinar and Megan Dougherty combined for 24 set assists. Shania Glenz and Mollow Brownlow both had four aces.

Pillager's Kaitlyn Luksik came up with six kills. Tricia Engholm recorded 15 set assists. Hailea Books and Jordan Forsberg combined for 17 digs.

The victory gave the Pirates a runner-up finish in the PRC with a 6-1 record.

Verndale 25 25 25

Pillager 16 18 20

Leah Crider 1 kill

Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs

Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block

Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs

Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig

Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig

Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs

Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs

Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs

Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs