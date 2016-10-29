Pirates capture third place honors at Underwood
Shania Glenz collected 65 kills and combined with Morgan Glenz for 86 digs and nine ace serves Thursday as the Verndale Pirates took third place in the 33rd annual Underwood Volleyball Invitational.
Verndale's Molly Brownlow came up with 43 digs while Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar combined for 89 set assists. Stinar, Dougherty and Alyssa Thompson teamed up with 84 digs.
The Pirates lost to a salty Wheaton-Herman-Norcross squad 26-27, 27-26, 7-15 in pool play before beating Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 26-24, 27-25 and topping New York Mills 25-9, 25-23.
Their 2-1 pool play record qualified the Pirates for a showdown with Park Region Conference foe Sebeka. The Pirates prevailed over the Trojans in three games, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.
Underwood downed Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 25-19, 25-23 in the championship match.
The Pirates finished the regular season with a 22-6 record. The defending Section 5A champions will host a West Sub-Section 5A game Friday at 7 p.m. with either Bertha-Hewitt or Upsala.
Underwood Volleyball Invitational
Team
Pool 1
Underwood def. Sebeka 2-0 (25-10, 25-17)
Buffalo Lake Hector def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-12)
Underwood def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-14, 25-20)
KMS def. Sebeka 2-1 (25-18, 22-25, 15-11)
Underwood def. KMS 2-0 (25-7, 25-19)
Sebeka def. Buffalo Lake Hector 2-0 (25-21, 26-24)
Pool 2
Wheaton def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)
NYM def. CGB 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 15-9)
Wheaton def. NYM 2-1 (27-26, 12-25, 15-10)
Verndale def. CGB 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)
Wheaton def. CGB 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)
Verndale def. NYM 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)
Championship
Underwood def. Wheaton 2-0 (25-19, 25-23)
Third Place
Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)
Fifth Place
New York Mills def. Buffalo Lake-Hector 2-1 (25-21, 18-25, 15-9)
Seventh Place
C-G-B def. KMS 2-0 (26-24, 25-23)
Individual
Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs
Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs
Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs
Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs
Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs
Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs
Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs
Verndale 3, Pillager 0
A double-double night for Morgan Glenz Tuesday night carried the Pirates to a 3-0 Park Region Conference victory over Pillager.
Glenz had 14 digs and 12 kills in Verndale's final PRC match of the regular season.
Haley Stinar and Megan Dougherty combined for 24 set assists. Shania Glenz and Mollow Brownlow both had four aces.
Pillager's Kaitlyn Luksik came up with six kills. Tricia Engholm recorded 15 set assists. Hailea Books and Jordan Forsberg combined for 17 digs.
The victory gave the Pirates a runner-up finish in the PRC with a 6-1 record.
Verndale 25 25 25
Pillager 16 18 20
Leah Crider 1 kill
Allison Olsson 4 blocks, 4 digs
Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs
Shania Glenz 4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block
Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 set assists, 3 digs
Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 14 digs
Jensyn Schluttner 1 dig
Katie Johnson 1 block, 1 dig
Haley Stinar 12 set assists, 3 digs
Megan Dougherty 12 set assists, 3 digs
Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 3 digs
Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 8 digs