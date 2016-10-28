Klawitter remembered by school, community

"Klaw" was a beloved and much-respected science instructor on the WDC faculty. He was a victim of cancer in 2015.

"I was blessed to work with 'Klaw' as a fellow teacher, a fellow coach and finally as his activities director for 16 years," WDC Activity Director Norm Gallant said. "I don't think you'd find a better person or teacher. He had high expectations, but he made every kid feel cared about and important. He truly loved kids and loved WDC. During his battle with cancer he was a model of dignity, grace and determination."

While Otter Tail Central posted a 52-8 victory over the hometown Wolverines in the football game, the real winner was the Randy Shaver Tackle Cancer Fund which collected $1,100 from the sale of more than 200 pink t-shirts. Ninety percent of the funds contributed to the Randy Shaver organization go direction to cancer research, according to Gallant.

"Hopefully through the contributions to Tackle Cancer we can help find cures and treatments so others don't have to be affected by this horrible disease," Gallant said. "The generosity and caring of WDC students and staff during events like this are always heartwarming and this year is no exception."

In addition to raising money for the Shaver Fund, the WDC staff and students raised more than $2,700 last week for WDC sophomore Allie Gedde who was injured earlier this year in a horseback riding accident.