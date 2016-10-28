Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Klawitter remembered by school, community

    By bhansel Today at 12:08 a.m.
    Long-time Wadena-Deer Creek instructor and coach Craig Klawitter was remembered last Wednesday night at a football game between WDC and Otter Tail Central iin Wadena. Pink t-shirts were sold to raise money for the Randy Shaver Tackle Cancer Fund. The school raised $1,100. Photo by Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal 1 / 2
    Wadena-Deer Creek cheerleader Camille Taggart was one of the many who donned a pink t-shirt last Wednesday in support of the school's "Tackle Cancer" campaign. Money raised through the sale of the t-shirts went to the Randy Shaver Cancer Fund. WDC supporters dedicated the evening to the memory of former instructor and coach Craig Klawitter who died of the disease in 2015. Photo by Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    "Tackle Cancer" was the theme for last Wednesday's final regular season football game on the Wadena-Deer Creek field and former WDC instructor-coach Craig Klawitter was the inspiration behind it.

    "Klaw" was a beloved and much-respected science instructor on the WDC faculty. He was a victim of cancer in 2015.

    "I was blessed to work with 'Klaw' as a fellow teacher, a fellow coach and finally as his activities director for 16 years," WDC Activity Director Norm Gallant said. "I don't think you'd find a better person or teacher. He had high expectations, but he made every kid feel cared about and important. He truly loved kids and loved WDC. During his battle with cancer he was a model of dignity, grace and determination."

    While Otter Tail Central posted a 52-8 victory over the hometown Wolverines in the football game, the real winner was the Randy Shaver Tackle Cancer Fund which collected $1,100 from the sale of more than 200 pink t-shirts. Ninety percent of the funds contributed to the Randy Shaver organization go direction to cancer research, according to Gallant.

    "Hopefully through the contributions to Tackle Cancer we can help find cures and treatments so others don't have to be affected by this horrible disease," Gallant said. "The generosity and caring of WDC students and staff during events like this are always heartwarming and this year is no exception."

    In addition to raising money for the Shaver Fund, the WDC staff and students raised more than $2,700 last week for WDC sophomore Allie Gedde who was injured earlier this year in a horseback riding accident.

    Explore related topics:sportstackle cancer
    Advertisement