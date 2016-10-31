Huskers pound Cardinals 123-59

Schwinghammer paced the Huskers in the 200 individual medley with a 2:33.67 and claimed the 100 back with a 1:08.13. Popp was the fastest sprinter in the pool with a 29:23 time in the 50 free and a 1:03.73 time in the 100 free.

Lili Schneider posted the lone victory for Staples-Motley with a 1:21.27 time in the 100 breast. Schneider placed second in the 100 free with a 1:04.01. Joelle Bounds swam second in the 500 free with a time of 6:35.55. The Cardinals also picked up runner-up finishes in the three relay events.

The Cardinals will travel to Park Rapids Oct. 28 for the Mid-State Conference meet.

Holdingford 123, Staples-Motley 59

200 medley relay: 1. Holdingford 2:10.93, 2. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:15.61; 5. Staples-Motley (Evelyn Gonzalez, Brianna Hinman, Hannah Hinman, Joelle Bounds) 2:41.39

200 freestyle: 1. Brooke Catton (H) 2:17.23, 3. Veronen (SM) 2:25.53

200 individual medley: 1. Tess Schwinghammer (H) 2:33.67, 2 .B. Hinman (SM) 2:53.64, 3. Nelsen (SM) 2:55.27

50 freestyle: 1. Taylor Popp (H) 29.23, 3. Gerard (SM) 30.34, 4. Bounds (SM) 30.51, 5. Jaden Engebretson (SM) 32.20

100 butterfly: 1. Amelia Kahlhamer (H) 1:13.01, 2. B. Hinman (SM) 1:18.09, 5. H. Hinman (SM) 1:26.19, 6. Adrianna Dickey (SM) 1:29.98

100 freestyle: 1. Popp (H) 1:03.73, 2. Schneider 1:04.01 (SM), 4. Engebretson (SM) 1:07.37, 6. Gerard (SM) 1:12.48

500 freestyle: 1. Catton (H) 6:12.30 , 2. Bounds (SM) 6:35.55, 3. Nelsen (SM) 6:43.60

200 freestyle relay: 1. Holdingford 1:556.11; 2. Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelsen, Gerard) 2:01.72; 4. Staples-Motley (Aleeah Halverson, Gonzalez, H. Hinman, Dickey) 2:16.93

100 backstroke: 1. Schwinghammer (H) 1:08.13, 2. Veronen (SM) 1:13.48, 4. H. Hinman (SM) 1:25.32, 6. Gonzalez (SM) 1:39.73

100 breaststroke: 1. Schneider (SM) 1:21.27, 5. Halverson (SM) 1:37.58

400 freestyle relay: 1. Holdingford 4:44.47, 2. Staples-Motley (Dickey, Bounds, B. Hinman, Engebretson) 4:49.11