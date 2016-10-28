WDC boys dominate Park Region Conference meet

Ross was one of four WDC runners to earn all-conference honors. Bereket Loer finished second with a time of 18:03.7, Lucas Hinojos took third with an 18:10.8 and Isaac Hale placed seventh with a 19:02. WDC's Konnor Stueve earned all-conference honorable mention with an 11th place time of 19:21.

Isaac Ries and Josh Tabery took 18th and 28th for the Wolverines who won the meet with a score of 24. Otter Tail Central took second with 57 team points.

The conference victory was WDC's first since 1993.

"It felt good on many different levels," WDC head coach Mike Brunsberg said. "First, I was happy for the runners and their families because I knew that this type of success would be recognized and appreciated by the community. Secondly, I was pleased because the boys were favored to win the meet, but not by much, so it felt satisfying to seize the opportunity in a decisive manner. Finishing one, two, three was incredible. I was expecting a tight boys race, but our runners exceeded expectations. The boys followed the lead of the WDC girls that afternoon; both teams were aggressive - putting a "home course" stamp of confidence into their race tactics. Finally, it was a long day of work setting up the course with (WDC assistant coach) Terry Olson, so it was a rewarding way to cap the day. I know that Terry has been around for many great races over the years, and his enthusiasm is tough to beat."

Olson was head cross country coach in 1993 when the Wolverines won the Mid-State boys' cross country championship. His 1993 WDC boys' cross country team received first, second and fourth place finishes in the conference meet from Gordy Dykhoff Jr., Brent Lorentz and Brian Heltemes. Olson's oldest daughter, Marney, earned all-conference honors. The unranked WDC boys team went on to qualify for the state meet where they placed sixth.

Olson went into this year's PRC meet with high hopes.

"We knew we had a shot at it," Olson said. "What we didn't know was that the boys would dominate like that. I thought the boys and girls teams ran real well."

The Wolverines will now prepare for Friday's Section 8A meet at Twin Pines Golf Course near Bagley.

"We're focusing on tapering, healing some sore spots health-wise, keeping a quick rhythm in our strides, envisioning a great finish on the Bagley course, and staying hungry for competing as well as we can," Brunsberg said. "The team competition at sections is tough, but any cross country program aims to peak individuals as state qualifiers, and we have a realistic chance of doing that."

Park Region Conference

Boys

Team

Wadena-Deer Creek 24, Otter Tail Central 57, United North Central 72, Pine River-Backus 100, New York Mills 127, Pillager 211

Wadena-Deer Creek

1. Ross 17:50.6, 2. Bereket Loer 18:03.7, 3. Lucas Hinojos 18:10.8, 7. Isaac Hale 19:02.0, 11. Konnor Stueve 19:21.0, 18. Isaac Ries 19:39.7, 28. Josh Tabery 20:29.8

Girls

Team

United North Central 27, Otter Tail Central 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Pine River-Backus 117, Pillager 142

Wadena-Deer Creek

8. Abby Motschenbacher 22:27.3, 11. Jezebel Snyder 22:47.3, 12. Eve Collins 22:47.6, 13. Samantha Malone 23:00.0, 22. Hailey Peterson 24:18.6, 24. Johanna Brunsberg 24:42.7, 26. Elissa Ikola 24:50.9