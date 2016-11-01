Bowling scores - Oct. 27 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 96
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 78
Gene's Team - 77
MN Valley Irrigation - 76
Wadena Lanes - 74
Hunkes Transfer - 72
Central MN Credit Union - 72
Whiskey Creek Salloon - 70.5
Samuelson Laney - 68.5
The Fun Team - 64
Certified Auto Repair - 61.5
Star Bank - 54.5
High Team Series: Final Touch - 2784
High Team Game: Final Touch - 961
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 667
Rick Price - 660
Ron Koskiniemi - 641
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 660 (265)
Kaitlin Dunrud - 586
Sheri Tuttle - 531
Monday
Early Birds
Team 3 16.5 - 7.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 14 - 10
Wadena Asphalt 14 - 10
City Dray 12.5 - 11.5
MN Valley Irrigation 12 - 12
Schuller Family Funeral Home 12 - 12
Woodland Dental 11 - 13
Wadena VFW 11 - 13
Wadena State Bank 10 - 14
Heltemes Electric 7 - 17
High Team Series: Team 3 - 1708
High Team Game: Team 3 - 598
High Individual Series:
Brenda Holmes - 593
Ruth Lugert - 579
Kaitlin Dunrud - 538
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 224
Kaitlin Dunrud - 220
Brenda Holmes - 204
Cheryl Kempenich - 204
Monday
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 19 - 5
Lund Boats 18 - 6
Central MN Credit Union 16 - 8
Lyles Shoes 13 - 11
Wadena State Bank 13 - 11
Moench Body Shop 12 - 12
Greimans 4 - 20
Ghost 1 - 23
High Team Series: KWAD - 2367
High Team Game: KWAD - 854
High Individual Series:
Brittany Eliason - 626
Lisa Rudolph - 538
Judy Johnston - 526
High Individual Games:
Brittany Eliason - 223
Judy Tiede - 222
Dawn Wirth - 197
Thursday
Twilight
Staples Vet Clinic 19 - 9
Lefty's 17 - 11
Spectrum Marketing. 16 - 12
Mason Brothers 14 - 14
Ted & Gens 13 - 15
Ghost 5 - 23
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1637
High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 576
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 542
Judy Tiede - 513
Marge Harrison - 510
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 201
Judy Tiede - 192
Jackie Perius - 182
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 143.5 - 66.5
Brasel Construction 117.5 - 92.5
J&K Trophy 116.5 - 93.5
Team Industries 113.5 - 96.5
MN Valley Irrigation 107 - 103
Certified Auto Repair 104.5 - 105.5
Napa 103.5 - 106.5
Wadena Lanes 102.5 - 107.5
RK Plumbing 96.5 - 113.5
Ottertail Aggragate 90.5 - 119.5
Prairie Lakes Seed 86 - 124
Oakwood Supper Club 78.5 - 131.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 3545
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1275
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 737
Darren Deckert - 707
Doug Breid - 683
High Individual Games:
Josh Sweere - 288
Mark Rolloff - 277
Scott Gaudette - 259
Friday
Dutch Treaters 10/21/16
Blue Ballers 18 - 10
KLN 17 - 11
Bluffton Hardware 11 - 17
Mike's Pro Shop 10 - 18
High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2321
High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 793
High Individual Men's Series:
Josh Sweere - 624
Logan Johnston - 608
Gordy Sharp - 605
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Clancy - 509
Kaitlin Dunrud - 508
Sheri Tuttle - 479