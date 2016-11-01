Search
    Bowling scores - Oct. 27 edition

    By bhansel Today at 12:08 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 96

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 78

    Gene's Team - 77

    MN Valley Irrigation - 76

    Wadena Lanes - 74

    Hunkes Transfer - 72

    Central MN Credit Union - 72

    Whiskey Creek Salloon - 70.5

    Samuelson Laney - 68.5

    The Fun Team - 64

    Certified Auto Repair - 61.5

    Star Bank - 54.5

    High Team Series: Final Touch - 2784

    High Team Game: Final Touch - 961

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 667

    Rick Price - 660

    Ron Koskiniemi - 641

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 660 (265)

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 586

    Sheri Tuttle - 531

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Team 3 16.5 - 7.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 14 - 10

    Wadena Asphalt 14 - 10

    City Dray 12.5 - 11.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 12 - 12

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 12 - 12

    Woodland Dental 11 - 13

    Wadena VFW 11 - 13

    Wadena State Bank 10 - 14

    Heltemes Electric 7 - 17

    High Team Series: Team 3 - 1708

    High Team Game: Team 3 - 598

    High Individual Series:

    Brenda Holmes - 593

    Ruth Lugert - 579

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 538

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 224

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 220

    Brenda Holmes - 204

    Cheryl Kempenich - 204

    Monday

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 19 - 5

    Lund Boats 18 - 6

    Central MN Credit Union 16 - 8

    Lyles Shoes 13 - 11

    Wadena State Bank 13 - 11

    Moench Body Shop 12 - 12

    Greimans 4 - 20

    Ghost 1 - 23

    High Team Series: KWAD - 2367

    High Team Game: KWAD - 854

    High Individual Series:

    Brittany Eliason - 626

    Lisa Rudolph - 538

    Judy Johnston - 526

    High Individual Games:

    Brittany Eliason - 223

    Judy Tiede - 222

    Dawn Wirth - 197

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Staples Vet Clinic 19 - 9

    Lefty's 17 - 11

    Spectrum Marketing. 16 - 12

    Mason Brothers 14 - 14

    Ted & Gens 13 - 15

    Ghost 5 - 23

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1637

    High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 576

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 542

    Judy Tiede - 513

    Marge Harrison - 510

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 201

    Judy Tiede - 192

    Jackie Perius - 182

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 143.5 - 66.5

    Brasel Construction 117.5 - 92.5

    J&K Trophy 116.5 - 93.5

    Team Industries 113.5 - 96.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 107 - 103

    Certified Auto Repair 104.5 - 105.5

    Napa 103.5 - 106.5

    Wadena Lanes 102.5 - 107.5

    RK Plumbing 96.5 - 113.5

    Ottertail Aggragate 90.5 - 119.5

    Prairie Lakes Seed 86 - 124

    Oakwood Supper Club 78.5 - 131.5

    High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 3545

    High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1275

    High Individual Series:

    Mark Rolloff - 737

    Darren Deckert - 707

    Doug Breid - 683

    High Individual Games:

    Josh Sweere - 288

    Mark Rolloff - 277

    Scott Gaudette - 259

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters 10/21/16

    Blue Ballers 18 - 10

    KLN 17 - 11

    Bluffton Hardware 11 - 17

    Mike's Pro Shop 10 - 18

    High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2321

    High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 793

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Josh Sweere - 624

    Logan Johnston - 608

    Gordy Sharp - 605

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Sherye Clancy - 509

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 508

    Sheri Tuttle - 479

