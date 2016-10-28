Pedal power

Organizer Thad Schulz said having a variety of difficulties draws a wider variety of participants from the region. Mountain biking has increased in popularity in the last several years and Black's Grove has trails of varying degrees of technicality to challenge all skill levels. The park draws people from Fargo to the Twin Cities, Schulz said.

The kid class has increased in popularity, especially among Wadena area kids who have taken Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education classes to learn about the sport.

The kids race had seven kids participating. The top male finisher was Simon Snyder with a time of 25:26.1 and the top female finisher was Grace Brasel, who finished with a time of 36:51.4.

The citizen race was roughly six miles and about half single track with the ski trail. There were 19 participants in the citizen race, with Jacob Olson posting the top male time with a 48:58.00 and Heidi Olson posting the top female time of 52:50.01.

The sport race had 10 participants racing on Black's Grove singletrack trail system consisting of often rooty and rocky trails, steep technical climbs and tight switchbacks. This year's course was 12 miles with top male Aaron Spicer finishing with a time of 1:44:51 and top female Tausha Lange finishing with a time of 02:16:10.

New this year was an expert race, which had roughly 18 miles of mostly singletrack trails with technical, steep and narrow sections with both uphill and downhill climbs. Jay Richards was the top finisher with a time of 1:30.00 and Kyla Anderson had the top female time with 1:37.16.

Full results can be found at www.blacksgrove.com.