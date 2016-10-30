WDC tennis players honored at banquet

Corra Endres and Madison Packer shared the Most Improved award. Sarah Moen was the recipient of the Ms. Hustle award. McKayla Woods, Jessalyn Rondestvedt and Abby Westrum were recognized for their work as team captains. Rondestvedt and Woods earned both academic all-state honors and all-conference honors. Westrum, Moen and Lindy Jones claimed all-conference honorable mention.