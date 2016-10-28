Wolverines win PRC volleyball crown

The Wolverines reeled off victories of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8 to complete their PRC slate with a perfect 7-0 mark. Sue Volkmann's Wolverines went to 19-9 overall.

"Beating Bertha-Hewitt was an important win for us because we won the Park Region Conference out right with a 7-0 record," Volkmann said. "It is always a team goal to win your conference and this year was nice because the Park Region Conference has some good seniors who led their teams. We do not have a senior on our team and the kids stepped up to achieve this goal."

Casey Volkmann collected 11 kills, seven digs and four aces in the sweep while Ashley Adams recorded 24 set assists. Lila Lohmiller was credited with five ace serves.

The Wolverines go into Section 8AA action Thursday hosting Fergus Falls. The Otters bring a 7-21 record into the 7 p.m. match.

Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs

Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block

Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks

Kyla Ness 3 digs

Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs

Sophie Kreklau 2 kills

Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block

Kylee Hopp 1 kill