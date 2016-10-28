Weather Forecast

    Wolverines win PRC volleyball crown

    By bhansel Today at 8:15 a.m.
    Katlyn Heaton (9), Casey Volkmann (10) and Kyle Ness (8) celebrated a point in Tuesday's Park Region Conference victory over Bertha-Hewitt on the Wadena-Deer Creek court. The Wolverines swept the Bears in three games to claim the Park Region Conference championship. Photo by Heather Bullock/Pioneer Journal

    A quick, dominating performance against Bertha-Hewitt Tuesday propelled the Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team to their first Park Region Conference championship.

    The Wolverines reeled off victories of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8 to complete their PRC slate with a perfect 7-0 mark. Sue Volkmann's Wolverines went to 19-9 overall.

    "Beating Bertha-Hewitt was an important win for us because we won the Park Region Conference out right with a 7-0 record," Volkmann said. "It is always a team goal to win your conference and this year was nice because the Park Region Conference has some good seniors who led their teams. We do not have a senior on our team and the kids stepped up to achieve this goal."

    Casey Volkmann collected 11 kills, seven digs and four aces in the sweep while Ashley Adams recorded 24 set assists. Lila Lohmiller was credited with five ace serves.

    The Wolverines go into Section 8AA action Thursday hosting Fergus Falls. The Otters bring a 7-21 record into the 7 p.m. match.

    Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8

    Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

    Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks

    Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs

    Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

    Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block

    Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks

    Kyla Ness 3 digs

    Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs

    Sophie Kreklau 2 kills

    Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block

    Kylee Hopp 1 kill

