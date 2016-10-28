Wolverines win PRC volleyball crown
A quick, dominating performance against Bertha-Hewitt Tuesday propelled the Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team to their first Park Region Conference championship.
The Wolverines reeled off victories of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8 to complete their PRC slate with a perfect 7-0 mark. Sue Volkmann's Wolverines went to 19-9 overall.
"Beating Bertha-Hewitt was an important win for us because we won the Park Region Conference out right with a 7-0 record," Volkmann said. "It is always a team goal to win your conference and this year was nice because the Park Region Conference has some good seniors who led their teams. We do not have a senior on our team and the kids stepped up to achieve this goal."
Casey Volkmann collected 11 kills, seven digs and four aces in the sweep while Ashley Adams recorded 24 set assists. Lila Lohmiller was credited with five ace serves.
The Wolverines go into Section 8AA action Thursday hosting Fergus Falls. The Otters bring a 7-21 record into the 7 p.m. match.
Bertha-Hewitt 10 12 8
Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25
Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 2 blocks
Lila Lohmiller 5 ace serves, 4 digs
Casey Volkmann 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 ace serves, 7 digs
Ashley Adams 2 ace serves, 24 set assists, 1 block
Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 2 blocks
Kyla Ness 3 digs
Katlyn Heaton 2 ace serves, 2 digs
Sophie Kreklau 2 kills
Ellie Miron 6 kills, 1 block
Kylee Hopp 1 kill