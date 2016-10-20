Bulldogs defeat Wolverines 52-8

The loss leaves WDC with a 3-5 season record. The Wolverines will enter Section 6AA playoff action Tuesday against a team to be determined.

Nick VanErp, Austin Wensauer and Bennet Cameron each scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs who took a 34-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Wolverines broke the scoring ice in the third quarter when Jake Dykhoff hit Dacotah Mittag with a seven-yard scoring pass.

The Wolverines, who were coming off back-to-back road victories against Frazee and Staples-Motley, were held to 69 rushing yards and 68 passing yards. Dykhoff was intercepted three times with Cameron returning one of the interceptions 70 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to scoring on a nine-yard run, Nick VanErp hit Cameron with a 43-yard scoring strike and connected with Eric VanErp on a seven-yard scoring pass.

Wensauer scored on runs of one and 11 yards.

Dykhoff carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards. Preston Warren caught three passes for 36 yards. Lee Spencer grabbed three passes for six yards.

Dylan McManigle had seven assists and two solo tackles for the Wolverines.

OTC 14 20 6 12 - 52

WDC 0 0 8 0 - 8