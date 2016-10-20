Pirates end regular season unbeaten

The Pirates are now expected to host Underwood in a 6 p.m. Section 4, Class Nine-man playoff game Tuesday at Mahlen Field. The Pirates crushed a rebuilding Underwood club 47-0 in a regular season meeting Oct. 7.

The Pirates blitzed the Wildcats with 36 points in the first quarter. Taylor Willis scored on a 39-yard run, Mac Schluttner returned a punt 50 yards for six, Jarret Kveto ran in a 15-yard touchdown, Tyler Willis caught a 40-yard touchdown strike fom Mack Jones and Owen Korfe grabbed a 25-yard pass from Tate Bounds. A five-yard run by Bounds in the second quarter gave the Pirates a 43-0 halftime lead.

Zach Hegg scored on a five-yard run and a 56-yard pass from Anthony Scone o give the Wildcats two second half touchdowns.

Verndale 36 7 0 0 - 43

Laporte 0 0 8 8 -16