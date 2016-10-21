Zimmer has charted a great course for his Vikings

The Vikings, popularly referred to these days as "Purple Reign," went into their bye week ranked No. 1 in the NFL power rankings without Adrian Peterson, Teddy Bridgewater, Sharrif Floyd, Matt Kalil and Andre Smith. Five former first round draft picks all sidelined and yet the Vikings were 5-0 and off to their best start since 2009 when Brett Favre donned a purple jersey.

After a slow first half in their season opener with Tennessee, the Vikes have bumped Green Bay, Carolina, New York and Houston. Three of those four teams are coming off playoff seasons and one of them went all the way to the Super Bowl. Counting their 4-0 preseason record the Vikes have won nine straight.

So how is Mike (the Magician) Zimmer doing it?

First, he is a pretty smart cookie in his own right. This guy has not been prowling the sidelines a good share of his life for nothing. He seems to know what he wants and how to get it out of his players. Those two qualities are pretty rare. His instinct about defensive players is especially good. I also like the fact that his younger players, no matter how high they were drafted, are not being rushed into the lineup.

General Manager Rick Spielman deserves a ton of credit for making the Sam Bradford deal. Having the first player chosen in an NFL draft on your team had not happened to the Vikings for nearly 50 years and now the Vikes have two - Bradford and offensive tackle Jake Long. Bud Grant and Jim Finks were the last Viking brain trust to do that in 1968 when they selected Ron Yary with the first pick. It all started fitting together for Grant's team after guys like Yary, Joe Kapp and Alan Page arrived. Those tumblers seem to be falling into place again.

Bradford has been guilty of some faults in the past but so far he has been good enough to make Minnesota's beleaguered offense cough up points. Offensive guru Norv Turner is up in the rafters calling the plays and Bradford is executing them. That is not easy considering their rushing game is dead last in the NFL. After the Houston game, Bradford had the second-best quarterback rating in the NFL - 109.7. His pass completion percentage through the Houston game was a very impressive 70.4 percent. Quite a feat for a guy who a lot of us thought was an over-rated, overpaid creampuff a couple years ago.

Bradford has shown the ability to find the guy who is open and then get him the ball, something Mr. Bridgewater had plenty of trouble with when he was the starter. Kyle Rudolph, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have gotten the most targets but Bradford has spread it around. He is throwing to his running backs. The Vikings have worked Cordarrelle Patterson into the offense as both a running back and a receiver which is really smart. Patterson has the size, speed and moves for both jobs.

It has been pointed out that Minnesota's offense does not have to be that overwhelming and that is correct. The Vikings have shown us a lights out defense with a lot of takeaway talent. They were allowing a league-low 12.6 points a game going into their bye week. Safeties Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo and linebacker Eric Kendricks deserve a lot of the credit for Minnesota's success but the pass rush, led by Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Tom Johnson, Brian Robison and Linval Joseph, has also been great. They went into their bye week tied with Denver for the NFL lead in sacks.

These are heady times for the Vikings - a new billion dollar playpen, a lot of media attention and most of all that feeling that this is their year. If the Vikes keep playing as well as they have the old joke about the infernal regions freezing over may finally get the boot.