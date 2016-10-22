State-ranked Pirates roar past Lions

Verndale also profited from an eight-yard touchdown jaunt by Taylor Willis and a 70-yard interception return by Jaden Ehrmantraut.

The Lions managed to put 14 second half points on the scoreboard after falling behind 29-0 at the half. Cole Felde surprised the Pirates with a 78-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. Lorenzo Rodriguez hit paydirt from three yards out in the fourth quarter.

"They were really a good-sized team," Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen said in giving credit to the Ogilvie team. "Our quickness and speed really made the difference."

The Pirates upped their record to 7-0. Ogilvie, a team the Pirates picked up after Park Christian dropped football, fell to 4-3.

Luke Weniger was Verndale's top receiver with six grabs for 108 yards. Weniger also picked up 72 yards on nine carries. Schluttner was Verndale's top rusher with 76 yards on only two attempts.

Josh Bounds made 11 stops while Jarret Kveton and Dan Deppa combined for 19.

Tyler Willis recovered a fumble for the Pirates while Ehrmantraut and Dakota Buderas picked off passes.

The eighth-ranked Pirates go into Section 4, Class Nine-man playoff action Tuesday.

Ogilvie 0 0 8 6—14

Verndale 16 13 21 8—58

O: Cole Felde 78 yd kickoff return (PAT Seth Lindberg run), Lorenzo Rodriguez 3 yd run (PAT failed)

V: Mack Jones 15 yd run (PAT Luke Weniger run), Tyler Willis 22 yd pass from Jones (PAT Mac Schluttner run), Taylor Willis 8 yd run (PAT failed), Taylor Willis 61 yd pass from Jones (PAT Jones kick), Schluttner 10 yd pass from Jones (PAT Jones kick), Schluttner 43 yd pass from Jones (PAT Jones kick), Jaden Ehrmantraut 70 yd interception return (Jarret Kveton run)

Og Vern.

First Downs 15 20

Yards Rushing 178 256

Yards Passing 65 285

Total Yards 243 541

Passes 6-13 12-16

Penalties 4-21.5 1-5