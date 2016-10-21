Dykhoff leads WDC past Staples-Motley

The WDC quarterback had a hand in all four of his team's touchdowns - throwing three TDs and rushing for the decisive touchdown with 3:05 left on the clock.

The seesaw battle saw the Wolverines strike first with Dykhoff and Preston Warren hooking up for a 24-yard score in the opening quarter.

Eric Lisson went in from the four-yard line as the Cardinals shook off a scoreless first quarter to tie the game 6-all at the half

Both teams put eight points on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Dykhoff fired a TD strike to Dacotah Mittag that covered 36 yards. Dykhoff went to his favorite receiver, Lee Spencer, for the conversion.

The Cards countered with a 15-yard scoring play from Josh Lombard to Derek Kennedy and a Lisson conversion run.

The Wolverines jumped ahead again in the fourth quarter with Spencer grabbing a 34-yard scoring flip from Dykhoff.

Hunter Berggren put the hometown Cardinals back in the game when he went over on an eight-yard carry. The Wolverines broke up the conversion attempt to keep the score at 20-all.

Dykhoff crossed the Cardinals up with a 24-yard scoring run to give WDC the lead for good.

"Jake really helped himself with a lot of poise," WDC head coach Howard Kangas said. "He made a lot of key reads and a lot of key plays."

Dykhoff connected on 15 of his 25 passes for 221 yards. He rushed nine times for 49 yards. Warren and Spencer were Dykhoff's top targets catching four passes apiece and combining for 148 yards of aerial offense.

Lisson was a terror on the ground for the Cardinals logging 152 yards on 29 carries. Berggren rushed 15 times for 89 yards.

Dylan McManigle was credited with 13 assists and three solo tackles in the victory. Mittag and Carter Wright teamed up for 11 solo tackles and 13 assists.

"I thought overall we really played well both offensively and defensively," said Kangas, who has seen a greater commitment from his players all season.

Friday's win was the second straight for the Wolverines who rallied to win a 28-27 decision at Frazee Oct. 7. The Wolverines are currently 3-4 overall. The Cardinals drop to 4-3.

"I think the success the last couple of weeks really harkens back to the first week of practice," Kangas said.

The Section 6AA football playoffs begin Tuesday on the home fields of the top four seeds.

WDC 6 0 8 14—28

S-M 0 6 8 6—20

WDC: Preston Warren 24 yd pass from Jake Dykhoff (PAT failed), Dacotah Mittag 36 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT Lee Spencer pass from Dykhoff), Spencer 34 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT failed), Dykhoff 24 yd run (PAT Dykhoff run)

S-M: Eric Lisson 4 yd run (PAT failed), Derek Kennedy 15 yd pass from Josh Lombard (Lisson run), Hunter Berggren 8 yd run (PAT failed)

WDC SM

First Downs 16 20

Yards Rushing 83 281

Yards Passing 241 57

Total Yards 324 338

Passes 16-26 5-15

Intercepted by 0 0

Fumbles lost 0 0

Penalties 3-15 3-17