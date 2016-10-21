Wolverines overwhelmed in Section 8A
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines were overpowered Wednesday in Section 8A individual tennis action at Courts Plus in Fargo.
Kate Schmidt lost to Staples-Motley's Izebella Edin 6-0, 6-0 in singles action. WDC's Lindy Jones was forced to default to Crookston's Catherine Tiedemann in the quarterfinal round of singles play.
The Wadena-Deer Creek doubles duo of Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods suffered a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) loss to Staples-Motley's Katie Benson and Kelsie Weite. Sarah Moen and Abby Westrum were ousted from doubles play by the Staples-Motley team of Lexi Johnson and Claifre Wolhowe.
Top-ranked Roseau edged No. 2 Staples-Motley 4-3 in the Section 8A championship match.
Section 8A
Individual Tournament
Singles
Izabella Edin (SM) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0; Edin def. Catherine Tiedemann (CrK) 6-0, 6-0
Ashley Smith (SM) def. Madelyn Schroeder (Parkers Prairie) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Josie Beachy (Perham) def. Smith 6-1, 6-2
Catherine Tiedemann (Crookston) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) by default
Doubles
Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Quarterfinals
Ally Tiedemann-Amy Follette (Crk) def. Benson/Weite (SM) 6-0, 6-0
Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Sarah Moen-Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-3, 6-4;
Kate Wensloff-Lauren Johnson (Ros) def. Johnson-Wolhowe (SM) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Cardinals oust Wolverines in Section 8A team play
Second-ranked Staples-Motley shutout seventh-ranked Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday in the Section 8A team tennis tournament at Court's Plus in Fargo.
The Cardinals won by straight sets at No. 1 and No. 3 singles and at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
WDC's Madison Packer won her first match with Ashley Smith at No. 2 singles 6-3. Smith came back to win 6-1 (10-6).
The Cardinals went on to top Crookston 6-1 and earn a shot at No. 1 Roseau in the Section 8A finals.
Staples-Motley 7, WDC 0
Singles
1: Izabella Edin (SM) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0
2: Ashley Smith (SM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 3-6, 6-1, (10-6)
3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-0
4: Sam Schimpp (SM) by forfeit
Doubles
1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. McKayla Woods-Jessalyn Rondestvedt (WDC) 6-2, (match decided)
2: Katie Benson-Kelsie White (SM) def. Abigail Westrum-Sarah Moen (WDC) 6-3, 6-1
3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (SM) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-0