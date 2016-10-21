Wolverines overwhelmed in Section 8A

The Wadena-Deer Creek doubles duo of Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods suffered a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) loss to Staples-Motley's Katie Benson and Kelsie Weite. Sarah Moen and Abby Westrum were ousted from doubles play by the Staples-Motley team of Lexi Johnson and Claifre Wolhowe.

Top-ranked Roseau edged No. 2 Staples-Motley 4-3 in the Section 8A championship match.

Section 8A

Individual Tournament

Singles

Izabella Edin (SM) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0; Edin def. Catherine Tiedemann (CrK) 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Smith (SM) def. Madelyn Schroeder (Parkers Prairie) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Josie Beachy (Perham) def. Smith 6-1, 6-2

Catherine Tiedemann (Crookston) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) by default

Doubles

Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Quarterfinals

Ally Tiedemann-Amy Follette (Crk) def. Benson/Weite (SM) 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Sarah Moen-Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-3, 6-4;

Kate Wensloff-Lauren Johnson (Ros) def. Johnson-Wolhowe (SM) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Cardinals oust Wolverines in Section 8A team play

Second-ranked Staples-Motley shutout seventh-ranked Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday in the Section 8A team tennis tournament at Court's Plus in Fargo.

The Cardinals won by straight sets at No. 1 and No. 3 singles and at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

WDC's Madison Packer won her first match with Ashley Smith at No. 2 singles 6-3. Smith came back to win 6-1 (10-6).

The Cardinals went on to top Crookston 6-1 and earn a shot at No. 1 Roseau in the Section 8A finals.

Staples-Motley 7, WDC 0

Singles

1: Izabella Edin (SM) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

2: Ashley Smith (SM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 3-6, 6-1, (10-6)

3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-0

4: Sam Schimpp (SM) by forfeit

Doubles

1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. McKayla Woods-Jessalyn Rondestvedt (WDC) 6-2, (match decided)

2: Katie Benson-Kelsie White (SM) def. Abigail Westrum-Sarah Moen (WDC) 6-3, 6-1

3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (SM) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-0