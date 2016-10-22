Pirates clip Eagles in five games

The Pirates rallied from a 25-18 loss in Game 1 to grab a 2-1 game advantage by crushing the Eagles 25-13 in Game 2 and then slipping past them 27-25 in Game 3. The Eagles forced a fifth game by winning the fourth game 25-23. The Pirates prevailed 15-12 in the match-breaker.

Megan Dougherty led the Pirates with 25 set assists. Haley Stinar paced Verndale's defenders with 19 digs.

The Pirates, who improved to 18-5 overall and 5-1 in the Park Region Conference, go into Sub-Section 5A playoff action Oct. 27.

Verndale 18 25 27 23 15

NY Mills 25 13 25 25 12

Allison Olsson 2 blocks, 2 digs

Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 2 kills, 9 digs

Shania Glenz 27 kills, 3 blocks, 4 set assists, 8 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 dig

Morgan Glenz 2 aces, 22 kills, 1 block, 2 kills, 15 digs

Katie Johnson 7 set assists, 3 digs

Haley Stinar 5 aces, 6 assists, 19 digs

Megan Dougherty 25 set assists, 8 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 3 set assists, 1 dig

Molly Brownlow 1 ace, 10 digs

Verndale 3, Staples-Motley 0

Shelley Glenz saw her Pirates turn in a workmanlike effort Tuesday in disposing of Staples-Motley 25-19, 25-9, 25-10 on the Verndale court.

Shania Glenz came up with a game-high 16 kills and 14 digs for the Pirates. Morgan Glenz backed up her sister with 13 kills. Alexys Thompson and Jensyn Schluttner combined for 13 kills. Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar teamed up for 25 set assists. Haley Stinar and Alyssa Thompson combined for seven ace serves.

Chelsea Nanik and Madi Opheim combined for 13 digs in the loss. Paige Kittelson chipped in with three kills. Camryn Banaka had seven set assists.

The Pirates, who rule Section 5A with a 17-5 record, have received six votes in the Class A state volleyball poll. The Pirates are shooting for their second straight trip to the Class A state tournament.

The Cardinals dropped to 4-17.

Verndale 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 19 9 10

Allison Olsson 0.5 block

Alyssa Thompson 3 ace serves

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 16 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 14 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 13 kills 1 set assist, 4 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 5 kills, 1.5 block, 8 digs

Katie Johnson 0.5 block

Haley Stinar 4 ace serves, 1 block, 10 set assists, 9 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 25 set assists, 8 digs

Alexys Thompson 8 kills, 5 block, 6 digs

Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 4 digs