    Pirates clip Eagles in five games

    By bhansel Today at 8:15 a.m.
    Verndale's Jensyn Schluttner (9) placed a shot over the net as Staples-Motley's Alex Davis (9) played defense in a Tuesday night volleyball clash on the Verndale court. The host team Pirates defeated the Cardinals 3-0. Photo by Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal

    Shania and Morgan Glenz combined for 49 kills and 23 digs Thursday as the Verndale Pirates clipped New York Mills in a five-game match.

    The Pirates rallied from a 25-18 loss in Game 1 to grab a 2-1 game advantage by crushing the Eagles 25-13 in Game 2 and then slipping past them 27-25 in Game 3. The Eagles forced a fifth game by winning the fourth game 25-23. The Pirates prevailed 15-12 in the match-breaker.

    Megan Dougherty led the Pirates with 25 set assists. Haley Stinar paced Verndale's defenders with 19 digs.

    The Pirates, who improved to 18-5 overall and 5-1 in the Park Region Conference, go into Sub-Section 5A playoff action Oct. 27.

    Verndale 18 25 27 23 15

    NY Mills 25 13 25 25 12

    Allison Olsson 2 blocks, 2 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 2 kills, 9 digs

    Shania Glenz 27 kills, 3 blocks, 4 set assists, 8 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 dig

    Morgan Glenz 2 aces, 22 kills, 1 block, 2 kills, 15 digs

    Katie Johnson 7 set assists, 3 digs

    Haley Stinar 5 aces, 6 assists, 19 digs

    Megan Dougherty 25 set assists, 8 digs

    Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 3 set assists, 1 dig

    Molly Brownlow 1 ace, 10 digs

    Verndale 3, Staples-Motley 0

    Shelley Glenz saw her Pirates turn in a workmanlike effort Tuesday in disposing of Staples-Motley 25-19, 25-9, 25-10 on the Verndale court.

    Shania Glenz came up with a game-high 16 kills and 14 digs for the Pirates. Morgan Glenz backed up her sister with 13 kills. Alexys Thompson and Jensyn Schluttner combined for 13 kills. Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar teamed up for 25 set assists. Haley Stinar and Alyssa Thompson combined for seven ace serves.

    Chelsea Nanik and Madi Opheim combined for 13 digs in the loss. Paige Kittelson chipped in with three kills. Camryn Banaka had seven set assists.

    The Pirates, who rule Section 5A with a 17-5 record, have received six votes in the Class A state volleyball poll. The Pirates are shooting for their second straight trip to the Class A state tournament.

    The Cardinals dropped to 4-17.

    Verndale 25 25 25

    Staples-Motley 19 9 10

    Allison Olsson 0.5 block

    Alyssa Thompson 3 ace serves

    Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 16 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 14 digs

    Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 13 kills 1 set assist, 4 digs

    Jensyn Schluttner 5 kills, 1.5 block, 8 digs

    Katie Johnson 0.5 block

    Haley Stinar 4 ace serves, 1 block, 10 set assists, 9 digs

    Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 25 set assists, 8 digs

    Alexys Thompson 8 kills, 5 block, 6 digs

    Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 4 digs

