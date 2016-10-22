Search
    Bowling scores - Oct. 20 edition

    By bhansel Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 78

    Hunkes Transfer - 67

    Gene's Team - 66

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 65.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 63

    The Fun Team - 60

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 58

    Certified Auto Repair - 55.5

    Wadena Lanes - 55

    Central MN Credit Union - 55

    Samuelson Laney - 49.5

    Star Bank - 47.5

    High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2838

    High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1008

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 722

    Eric Koskiniemi - 681 (277)

    Mike Almer - 680

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 606 (233)

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 573

    Anna Almer - 530

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Team 3 13.5 - 6.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 13 - 7

    Wadena Asphalt 13 - 7

    MN Valley Irrigation 11 - 9

    Woodland Dental 10 - 10

    City Dray 9.5 - 10.5

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 11

    Wadena VFW 8 - 12

    Wadena State Bank 7 - 13

    Heltemes Electric 6 - 14

    High Team Series: Team 3 - 1718

    High Team Game: Team 3 - 610

    High Individual Series:

    Ashley Tuttle - 540

    Brenda Holmes - 538

    Ruth Lugert - 531

    High Individual Games:

    Ashley Tuttle - 206

    Brenda Holmes - 202

    Ruth Lugert - 201

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 15 - 5

    Lund Boats 15 - 5

    Central MN Credit Union 13 - 7

    Lyles Shoes 13 - 7

    Moench Body Shop 12 - 8

    Wadena State Bank 11 - 9

    Ghost 1 - 19

    Greimans 0 - 20

    High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2174

    High Team Game: Lund Boats & KWAD - 753

    High Individual Series:

    Lisa Rudolph - 580

    Ruth Ramsay - 559

    Judy Tiede - 526

    High Indvidual Games:

    Lisa Rudolph - 213

    Brittany Eliason - 212

    Judy Tiede - 211

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 19 - 5

    Time Jewelry 17 - 7

    Bulldog Pro Shop 14 - 10

    1st National Bank 12 - 12

    Berzerkerz Molkky 11 - 13

    Home Town Crafts 11 - 13

    Ghost 10 - 14

    Elks 9.5 - 14.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 14.5

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 17

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1936

    High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 676

    High Individual Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 701

    Duane Asfeld - 668

    Scott Petersen - 653

    High Individual Games:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 269

    Duane Asfeld - 257

    Dave Lemke - 255

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Staples Vet Clinic 18 - 6

    Lefty's 14 - 10

    Spectrum Marketing 13 - 10

    Ted & Gens 12 - 12

    Mason Brothers 11 - 13

    Ghost 4 - 20

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1677

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 603

    High Individual Series:

    Marge Harrison - 608

    Ruth Lugert - 582

    Deb Pundt - 504

    High Individual Games:

    Marge Harrison - 225

    Ruth Lugert - 220

    Deb Pundt - 198

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 121.5 - 58.5

    Wadena Lanes 99.5 - 80.5

    J&K Trophy 95.5 - 84.5

    Napa 94.5 - 85.5

    Team Industries 93.5 - 86.5

    Brasel Construction 93 - 87

    R&K Plumbing 86.5 - 93.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 82.5 - 97.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 82 - 98

    Prairie Lakes Seed 81 - 99

    Certified Auto Repair 77.5 - 102.5

    Oakwood Supper Club 73 - 107

    High Team Series: J&K Trophy - 3468

    High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1211

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 737

    Terry Selander - 700

    Steve Caughey - 683

    High Individual Games:

    Steve Caughey - 269

    Scott Gaudette - 267

    Terry Selander - 258

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Blue Ballers 16 - 8

    KLN 15 - 9

    Bluffton Hardware 10 - 14

    Mike's Pro Shop 7 - 17

    High Team Series: KLN - 2261

    High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 776

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Gordy Sharp - 604 (211)

    Jake Hunter - 560

    Jay Wilcox - 550

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 534 (213)

    Kristin Lintner - 510

    Sherye Clancy - 489

