Bowling scores - Oct. 20 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 78
Hunkes Transfer - 67
Gene's Team - 66
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 65.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 63
The Fun Team - 60
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 58
Certified Auto Repair - 55.5
Wadena Lanes - 55
Central MN Credit Union - 55
Samuelson Laney - 49.5
Star Bank - 47.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2838
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1008
High Individual Men's Series:
Scott Gaudette - 722
Eric Koskiniemi - 681 (277)
Mike Almer - 680
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 606 (233)
Kaitlin Dunrud - 573
Anna Almer - 530
Monday
Early Birds
Team 3 13.5 - 6.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 13 - 7
Wadena Asphalt 13 - 7
MN Valley Irrigation 11 - 9
Woodland Dental 10 - 10
City Dray 9.5 - 10.5
Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 11
Wadena VFW 8 - 12
Wadena State Bank 7 - 13
Heltemes Electric 6 - 14
High Team Series: Team 3 - 1718
High Team Game: Team 3 - 610
High Individual Series:
Ashley Tuttle - 540
Brenda Holmes - 538
Ruth Lugert - 531
High Individual Games:
Ashley Tuttle - 206
Brenda Holmes - 202
Ruth Lugert - 201
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 15 - 5
Lund Boats 15 - 5
Central MN Credit Union 13 - 7
Lyles Shoes 13 - 7
Moench Body Shop 12 - 8
Wadena State Bank 11 - 9
Ghost 1 - 19
Greimans 0 - 20
High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2174
High Team Game: Lund Boats & KWAD - 753
High Individual Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 580
Ruth Ramsay - 559
Judy Tiede - 526
High Indvidual Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 213
Brittany Eliason - 212
Judy Tiede - 211
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 19 - 5
Time Jewelry 17 - 7
Bulldog Pro Shop 14 - 10
1st National Bank 12 - 12
Berzerkerz Molkky 11 - 13
Home Town Crafts 11 - 13
Ghost 10 - 14
Elks 9.5 - 14.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 14.5
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 17
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1936
High Team Game: Pro Dairy - 676
High Individual Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 701
Duane Asfeld - 668
Scott Petersen - 653
High Individual Games:
Ron Koskiniemi - 269
Duane Asfeld - 257
Dave Lemke - 255
Thursday
Twilight
Staples Vet Clinic 18 - 6
Lefty's 14 - 10
Spectrum Marketing 13 - 10
Ted & Gens 12 - 12
Mason Brothers 11 - 13
Ghost 4 - 20
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1677
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 603
High Individual Series:
Marge Harrison - 608
Ruth Lugert - 582
Deb Pundt - 504
High Individual Games:
Marge Harrison - 225
Ruth Lugert - 220
Deb Pundt - 198
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 121.5 - 58.5
Wadena Lanes 99.5 - 80.5
J&K Trophy 95.5 - 84.5
Napa 94.5 - 85.5
Team Industries 93.5 - 86.5
Brasel Construction 93 - 87
R&K Plumbing 86.5 - 93.5
Ottertail Aggregate 82.5 - 97.5
MN Valley Irrigation 82 - 98
Prairie Lakes Seed 81 - 99
Certified Auto Repair 77.5 - 102.5
Oakwood Supper Club 73 - 107
High Team Series: J&K Trophy - 3468
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1211
High Individual Series:
Scott Gaudette - 737
Terry Selander - 700
Steve Caughey - 683
High Individual Games:
Steve Caughey - 269
Scott Gaudette - 267
Terry Selander - 258
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Blue Ballers 16 - 8
KLN 15 - 9
Bluffton Hardware 10 - 14
Mike's Pro Shop 7 - 17
High Team Series: KLN - 2261
High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 776
High Individual Men's Series:
Gordy Sharp - 604 (211)
Jake Hunter - 560
Jay Wilcox - 550
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 534 (213)
Kristin Lintner - 510
Sherye Clancy - 489